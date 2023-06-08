Who can win the RBC Canadian Open 2023? Top 5 contenders to win the $9 million prize tournament

Rory McIlroy, the two-time defending champion at the RBC Canadian Open, kicks off this week's headlines. The competition will begin on Thursday, June 8, and will continue through the week, culminating on Sunday, June 11.

The RBC Canadian Open offers a $9 million purse and a field of 156 players, with Rory McIlroy topping the betting chances to win the trophy this week.

Here is a list of the five golfers who have the best chance to win the $9 million prize money tournament.

#1 Rory McIlroy

Current World No. 3 Rory McIlroy competes at the 2023 RBC Canadian Open and with odd points of 9-2 he is better's favorite to win the title this week.

The Northern Irish golfer started the new year with a victory on the DP World Tour and clinched the trophy of the Dubia Dessert Classic.

However, he has been struggling with his game since then and even missed the cut at the Masters in April.

McIlroy is looking for a strong outing at this week's event which is eventually the only tournament before the start of the US Open.

#2 Tyrrell Hatton

According to SportsLine, Tyrrell Hatton has odds of 12-1 to win the RBC Canadian Open.

He last played at the Memorial Tournament and finished in 12th position and is looking for a victory ahead of the major.

Tyrrell Hatton started the new year by finishing seventh at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship before joining the field of Dubai Classic where he tied up at 38th place.

He had also played at the Masters and the PGA Championship finishing 34th and 15th, respectively.

#3 Sam Burns

Sam Burns will tee off for the first round of the 2023 RBC Canadian Open in the afternoon on Thursday.

He is betters' third favorite to win the title this week with odds of 14-1, as reported by SportsLine.

Sam Burns played at the Memorial Tournament and finished in 16th place. He struggled with his game after the RBC Heritage, where he finished in 15th position.

He missed the cut at the next two events before getting back in the game at the Charles Schwab Challenge and finished in the top 10.

#4 Matt Fitzpatrick

The defending Champion of the US Open Matt Fitzpatrick will be looking to have a good finish before the third major of the year.

He is one of the top-ranked players playing this week and the fan's favorite to win the title.

Matt Fitzpatrick finished in the top 10 at the 2023 Memorial Tournament and will be looking for a victory this week.

#5 Cameron Young

Although Cameron Young missed the cut at the Memorial Tournament last week, he is the fans' favorite to win the title this week.

His odds for this week are reported to be 14-1 and is betters' favorite to clinch the trophy.

