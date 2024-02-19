Who is CBS’ Golf reporter Amanda Renner? 5 things to know about her

Amanda Renner is a CBS Reporter for golf, the NFL, as well as college football. She has risen in the world of golf to become one of the best reporters in the sport and has received constant praise. Especially for her post round interviews.

Hailing for Pennsylvania, Renner currently lives in California. Here are five things to know about the interesting and fun golf reporter.

5 things to know about Amanda Renner:

Amanda Renner is married to ex-NFL quarterback Bryn Renner

Amanda Balionis (her maiden name), got married to Bryn Renner. Bryn is the former University of North Carolina and Baltimore Ravens quarterback.

Along with that, Bryn currently coaches the FIU Quarterbacks. The couple got married in March of 2022.

Renner played volleyball in college

Amanda Renner played collegiate level volleyball at Kutztown University in Pennsylvania as well as Hofstra University. She graduated in 2008 with a degree in broadcast journalism.

Amanda Renner played golf when she was younger

Renner might currently be a golf reporter, but she has some practical experience playing on the greens as well. When Renner was young, her parents introduced her to the game of golf. However, it fizzled out soon after when she took up swimming.

Speaking about her interest in golf, Renner told Golf Monthly:

“I played junior golf for a few years; my parents loved playing with me, but the minute I had to carry my own bag and walk nine holes by myself, I was like, ‘Eh, you know what, I’m gonna go join the swim team.”

Renner started working as an in-house reporter with the PGA Tour

When Renner started her journey in broadcast journalism, she started working as an in-house reporter with the PGA Tour. Before joinging CBS in 2017, she worked with Callaway golf.

Renner runs a non profit organisation Puppies and Golf

Renner also runs and maintains an organization called "Puppies and Golf," which matches military veterans with dogs. According to the website of the non profit organisation:

"Puppies & Golf is a nonprofit organization that protects and advocates for dogs in need of companionship by supporting and promoting organizations dedicated to connecting humans and dogs for a lifetime of purpose and love, with an emphasis on Military veterans."

Renner has also received training in yoga.