Who is Christiaan Bezuidenhout's wife? Everything you need to know about Kristen Hart

South African professional golfer Christiaan Bezuidenhout is set to participate in the upcoming Open Championship. The 151st edition of the tournament is set to take place on July 20 at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake.

Bezuidenhout is married to his long-time girlfriend Kristen Hart. According to his Instagram post, the couple are expecting their first child in October 2023.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout, who secured a spot for the upcoming major after finishing in the top 3 in an open qualifying tournament, has previously been caddied by his wife. She caddied him at the Alfred Dunhill Championship 2020, Masters 2022 par 3 contest, and the Presidents Cup 2022.

According to one of Bezuidenhout's Instagram posts, he proposed to Kristen Hart on March 19, 2020, at the Delaire Graff Estate outside of Stellenbosch. Later in the following year, the couple tied the knot on September 18, 2021, at Boschendal.

According to a few sources, Kristen Hart (now Bezuidenhout) graduated from Stellenbosch University some time around 2017. She is an avid traveler as seen in her Instagram profile.

The profile provides a few details about her family. Her mother is Susan Hart, while her father's name is not known. She has two sisters, Megan and Veronica Hart.

Analyzing Christiaan Bezuidenhout's performance in the 2022-23 season

The last time Christiaan Bezuidenhout won a professional tournament was back in the 2020 South African Open. Since then, he has not had much success on the PGA Tour or the DP World Tour.

In the 2022-23 season, he has played 23 tournaments so far. He has only finished in the top 10 once - at the Joburg Open 2022. Since then, he has missed the cut on seven occasions.

Bezuidenhout has only played in one major tournament - the PGA Championship - this season and failed to make the cut. In the last five tournaments he has played, he did not make the cut on three occasions and was placed below 30 on the leaderboard in the other two events.

Here are the leaderboard standings of Christiaan Bezuidenhout in the 2022-23 season:

Genesis Scottish Open - Missed the Cut

John Deere Classic - Missed the Cut

Rocket Mortgage Classic - T56

Travelers Championship - Missed the Cut

The Memorial Tournament - T38

Charles Schwab Challenge - T21

PGA Championship - Missed the Cut

AT&T Byron Nelson - T23

RBC Heritage - T19

Valero Texas Open - T28

THE PLAYERS Championship - T13

Arnold Palmer Invitational - Missed the Cut

The Honda Classic - T42

The Genesis Invitational - T58

WM Phoenix Open - Missed the Cut

The American Express - T11

Sony Open in Hawaii - Missed the Cut

THE CJ CUP in South Carolina - T65

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP - T29

Shriners Children's Open - T20

Sanderson Farms Championship - T39

Alfred Dunhill Championship - T26

Joburg Open - T3

As mentioned earlier, Bezuidenhout will next be seen at the 151st Open Championship. The tournament will be the fourth and final major event of the season and will see 156 players take the field for the prestigious Claret Jug.