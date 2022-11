Who is Dan Bradbury? Meet the rookie who won Joburg Open for 1st DP World Tour title

Dan Bradbury has finally won his first DP World Tour title after the Englishman claimed the Joburg Open Championship at Houghton Golf Club. Bradbury, who just turned professional, defeated Sami Valimaki to finish three behind overall in the final round.

With his victory, Dan Bradbury secured a place at next year's The Open Championship, which will take place at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake.

Dan Bradbury (Image via Sunshine Tour)

Hailing from Wakefield, Dan Bradbury was playing his third professional tournament and had not expected such an amazing start to his career. It was a big moment, and in his interview, the rising star said:

"It is going to take a few days for this victory to sink in."

Despite playing under pressure, Dan Bradbury won the trophy thanks to his mother's support. Bradbury said:

"What I have achieved is unbelievable. It's just a lot of pressure taken off your back - that's nice, and the victory was all the more special because my mother was here to witness it."

Dan Bradbury, the other 2022 Joburg Open winners, and prize money

