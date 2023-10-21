Who is David Buhai? Exploring all about Ashleigh Buhai’s husband

South African golfer Ashleigh Buhai is married to the well-known professional caddie, David Buhai.

The story of David and Ashleigh began at Gavan Levenson's golf academy in Johannesburg. Their shared passion for golf laid the foundation for their future together. The two officially tied the knot in 2016.

David Buhai's professional journey as a golf caddy has seen him traverse both the LPGA Tour and the Ladies European Tour. One notable moment in his career was when he served as the caddy for Jeongeun Lee, the 2019 US Women's Open champion. This experience was undoubtedly the highlight of Buhai's career.

Before his career as a professional caddy, David Buhai was an active participant in South Africa's amateur golf circuit. In 2006, he shifted gears and pursued a career as a professional caddy. His educational background includes a diploma from Sandringham High School in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Notably, Buhai has also frequently donned the role of a caddy for his wife, Ashleigh Buhai.

How has Ashleigh Buhai performed so far in the BMW Ladies Championship 2023

Ashleigh Buhai watches her tee shot on the second hole

Ashleigh Buhai and Minjee Lee emerged as the frontrunners at the end of Round 3 of the BMW Ladies Championship 2023.

The tournament, taking place at the Seowon Valley Country Club in Gyeonggi Province, South Korea, saw both finishing the day with a stellar 12-under par score.

Buhai, who seized the lead after the first round, continued to impress as she carded a 69 in Round 3. This performance not only reaffirmed her position at the top but also kept her total score at 12 under for the tournament.

Her journey in the tournament has been a rollercoaster, opening with an astonishing 62 but encountering challenges with gusty winds on Friday (October 20), leading to a score of 73.

However, she shone through on Saturday (October 21), as she finished the day without a single bogey, even managing a birdie at the 17th hole to secure her share of the lead.

"I'm happy with the way I played. I stayed very patient out there. I think I managed the wind a little better. It wasn't as tricky, but still gusted. Bogey-free, you've always got to be happy with that," Ashleigh Buhai said (via Sky Sports).

She will now aim to continue her form on the final day of the tournament and add another title to her kitty.