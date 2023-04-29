Who designed the Vidanta Golf course? Exploring the history, previous winners and more

The Vidanta Golf Course in Nuevo Vallarta, Mexico, is one of the most spectacular golf courses in the country. Designed by the renowned Greg Norman, this course offers a unique challenge for golf lovers, surrounded by lakes, rivers and lush tropical vegetation.

With paspalum grass from start to finish and the Ameca River on one side, the course offers spectacular views of the Sierra Madre Mountains from every hole. It is a course with large playing areas, challenging shots and Norman-style bunkers.

The Vidanta Golf Course of Nuevo Vallarta was built in 2010 as part of the Vidanta Nuevo Vallarta resort, located on the Pacific coast. The course has a length of more than 7,300 yards, 18 holes, and PAR 73. It also has 55 bunkers and six lakes.

Due to its extraordinary quality, the Vidanta Golf Course of Nuevo Vallarta was selected to host the Mexico Open, for now between 2022 and 2024. This tournament has been a part of the PGA Tour since 2022 and previously belonged to the PGA Tour Latinoamérica.

Before that, the Mexico Open at Vidanta was an independent tournament, but has always been a well-valued competition for golfers around the world.

Vidanta Golf Course at Nuevo Vallarta and Mexico Open

Jon Rahm won the Mexican Open title a year ago on the green of the Vidanta Golf Course in Nuevo Vallarta. It was the 61st edition of the tournament, founded in 1944.

Several world golf stars have participated in it, among them Lee Trevino, winner of six Major tournaments and 29 victories in the PGA Tour. Trevino won two editions of the Mexico Open (1973 and 1975).

Lee Trevino. (Image via Getty).

The greatest historical winners at the Mexico Open are American Al Espinosa, who won the first four editions (1944-47) and Argentine Robert De Vicenzo with three crowns (1951, 53 and 55).

In the recent past, the aforementioned Jon Rahm has triumphed in 2022, one stroke ahead of Tony Finau, Kurt Kitayama and Brandon Wu. In 2021, the winner was Mexican Alvaro Ortiz by three strokes over canadian Drew Nesbitt.

Nesbitt, in turn, was champion in 2019, leading by two strokes over Finland's Andreas Halvorsen and Chile's Gustavo Silva. In 2020 he did not compete in the Mexico Open, due to the Covid 19.

The list of winners in the last decade has been completed with Austin Smotherman in 2018, Sebastian Vazquez in 2016, Justin Hueber in 2015, Oscar David Alvarez in 2014 and Ted Purdy in 2013. The 2017 tournament was not called.

Undoubtedly, the fact that the Mexico Open has come to the Vidanta Golf Course at Nuevo Vallarta is an added value for the event. It is an unmissable destination for golf fans who want to enjoy a first-class course in a paradisiacal setting.

