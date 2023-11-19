Who was Edward Richardson and how did he die? Exploring all about the former English amateur golfer

The golf world received on Sunday, November 19, the sad news of Edward Richardson's passing away. Richardson was one of the essential figures of British golf in recent decades, an outstanding amateur player and a businessman within the sport.

At the time of his death, Edward Richardson was CEO of Get Golfing, a British charity company involved in the management of golf facilities. The company itself announced the sad event through a statement. The cause of death has not been made public.

This was Get Golfing's message to announce the death of Edward Richardson:

"It is with the deepest regret that we have to inform you that our CEO, Edward Richardson, passed away on Friday 17th November. This has come as a great shock and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this most difficult time. Ed truly loved the game of golf and everything it stands for, his unrivalled passion, dedication and determination was inspiring for all that he touched.

Ed started Get Golfing with the aim of increasing participation, bettering the local communities and enriching the lives of the team and customers, he came through on that promise. While he would rarely mention it, we all know how proud he was of everything Get Golfing has achieved. RIP Ed."

Edward Richardson had an outstanding career in amateur golf. In his career's prime, he was ranked 35th in the World Amateur Golf Ranking. Richardson won 15 amateur tournaments and between 2005 and 2008, he was a member of the English national golf team.

Richardson went on to make his DP World Tour debut, playing in the 2012 Hong Kong Open. There he finished 115th.

He remained active in golf until his last days. During 2023, he played eight tournaments, with one victory and three Top 10s as his best results.

Edward Richardson and Get Golfing

Edward Richardson's life was linked to golf practically from his early youth. He attended the University of Central Florida and Michigan State University. He graduated in 1993 with a Bachelor's Degree in Turfgrass Management.

Subsequent years were spent on various projects associated with golf, as well as his prolific amateur career. In 2018, he founded Get Golfing, the charitable enterprise he ran until the time of his passing.

Get Golfing is dedicated to increasing participation in the game of golf and helping to create a more inclusive culture. The organization also promotes the use of golf facilities by those who reside in the community where they are located, referring to both individuals and non-profit organizations.

According to Get Golfing's own data, the company works with 12 sites that include 7,000 associates and 150,000 visitors per year. They employ between 250 and 400 people and generate annual revenues of £17 million.

The net profits derived from their revenues (about £2 million per year) are reinvested entirely in increasing the capacity to achieve their objectives.