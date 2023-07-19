Top 5 amateurs to watch at The Open Championship 2023 at Hoylake

The Open Championship 2023, the world's most famous golfing event, is slated to take place from July 20th to 23rd at the illustrious Royal Liverpool Golf Course. With a $16,500,000 purse, the tournament is expected to attract top golfers from around the world, including established professionals and rising amateur talents.

As golf fans prepare for this thrilling tournament, let's take a deeper look at the top 5 amateurs who have won their place in the Championship, hoping to make a huge impact on the sport's grandest stage.

Top 5 amateurs at The Open Championship 2023

The Championship promises to be a thrilling display of golfing prowess, with top pros vying for the coveted Claret Jug. Among the seasoned competitors will be a handful of outstanding amateurs competing for their moment in the spotlight.

The tournament will include an amazing array of rising stars from around the world, each with their own set of accomplishments and awards. Here are five to watch out for:

#1 Tiger Christensen (Germany)

Tiger Christensen has already demonstrated his golfing skill at the age of 19, winning the 2021 Jacques Léglise Trophy and the European Boys' Team Championship.

Christensen is set to make a notable debut in The Open Championship 2023 after securing his berth after a spectacular performance at the West Lancashire final qualifier when he outperformed seasoned professionals like Sergio Garcia and Graeme McDowell.

#2 Christo Lamprecht (South Africa)

Christo Lamprecht, a 22-year-old South African amateur, stands tall in the world of golf. Lamprecht earned exemptions to the 2023 Open Championship, 2024 Masters Tournament, and 2024 U.S. Open by winning the Amateur Championship in England. Lamprecht, who has steadily risen in the World Amateur Golf Rankings, has the ability to make a lasting impression at Hoylake.

#3 Jose Luis Ballester Barrio (Spain)

Spain will have another brilliant golfer to cheer for in the form of 19-year-old Jose Luis Ballester Barrio. His recent two-stroke win in the European Amateur Championship in Estonia gave him a well-deserved ticket to The Open Championship 2023.

Ballester Barrio's tremendous accomplishments, which include gaining the winning point for Spain in the European Amateur Team Championship, make him an interesting amateur to watch throughout the event.

#4 Harrison Crowe (Australia)

Harrison Crowe, a 21-year-old Australian amateur, won the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship to earn a spot in The Open Championship. His tense victory at Amata Spring Country Club demonstrated his ability to handle pressure, earning him invitations to both the Masters and The Open in 2023.

Crowe's participation in international tournaments for his country adds to the enthusiasm around his performance at Hoylake.

#5 Mark Maguire (United Kingdom)

Mark Maguire is without a doubt one of the most promising amateur golfers to watch at The Open Championship 2023. Maguire has already established his mettle as the inaugural recipient of a position in the coveted tournament awarded to the golfer who performed best in the St. Andrews Links Trophy, Amateur Championship, and European Amateur Championship.

The 22-year-old from the United Kingdom is ready to leave a lasting impression on golf aficionados worldwide with his unshakable dedication and excellent ability.