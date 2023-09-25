Who is Emily Pedersen’s boyfriend? All about her partner who also caddies for Danielle Kang

Danish golfer Emily Pedersen's boyfriend Oliver Brett is no stranger to professional golf. He gained recognition as a caddie on the LPGA Tour.

Notably, he was the trusted caddie for American golfer Danielle Kang from late 2017. During his tenure as Kang's caddie, Brett played an integral role in her career. He was by her in five of Kang's six career LPGA victories.

In addition to her wins, Brett shared the stage with Kang at two Solheim Cup appearances in 2019 and 2021. Their partnership in the world of golf reached its zenith with a win at Lake Nona.

In January 2023, Kang and Brett decided to part ways professionally, marking the end of an era in their partnership. Oliver Brett's caddie journey extends beyond his time with Kang. Brett's versatility as a caddie has allowed him to collaborate with accomplished players such as Mel Reid and Sandra Gal.

He boasts over a decade of experience working alongside various LPGA professionals, including Emily Pedersen. Their story turned interesting in August 2020 when Pedersen faced off against Kang, for whom Brett was caddying at the Aberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open.

Brett is also a part of 'The Caddie Experience,' offering golfers the opportunity to have a professional caddie for a round of golf.

“They make a good team, and I respect the work," says Emily Pedersen on Oliver Brett and Danielle Kang's partnership

Danielle Kang celebrates with her caddie, Oliver Brett, after her -7 under par final round victory in the LPGA Drive On Championship (Image via Getty)

Emily Pedersen had a very rational approach to her boyfriend caddying for her opponent, Danielle Kang. Reflecting on the unique experience of competing against each other, Pedersen shared:

"It was a little weird. Because normally, when he's there and we play, we chat a lot, and I don't think we said anything to each other today."

The pairing of Oliver Brett and Danielle Kang had already proven successful, with numerous victories and accolades under their belts. Pedersen and Brett understand the intricacies of balancing personal and professional lives as a couple.

Pedersen expressed her admiration for the partnership, acknowledging:

“They make a good team, and I respect the work. At the end of the day, this is my job, and it's his job, and we are both professionals. We just have to learn to deal with it. I think the first time is always a little odd.”