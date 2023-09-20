Danielle Kang putter: Exploring the 6x LPGA winner’s equipment

Danielle Kang is an American pro golfer who plays on the LPGA Tour. Since turning pro in 2011, Kang has won on the LPGA Tour six times, including a major at the Women's PGA Championship.

Kang has quite a special relationship with her clubs, especially her putter. She tied her career-best round of 63 with her secret weapon - hero one-of-a-kind putter stamped “DK Special” built by the great Scotty Cameron.

The putter is an important one for her, as she said via Golf Digest:

“It was really cool. because I had an idea, then Mr. Scotty Cameron sketched it out, and then all of a sudden my thoughts became real. He molded them, and then we spent hours, and I think it took days for him to make these molds."

Expand Tweet

The duo built the putter together, shaping and refining it to fit Danielle Kang's playing style perfectly. That, coupled with her intense practice to get used to the putter, has made a magical combination, allowing her to maximise her performance.

"And then I was with him for seven hours straight, grinding them, making it, buffering, lie lofting. It was incredible for me to watch. And I absolutely love that putter," she added.

Danielle Kang's putter sees her through her LPGA Tour season

The putter has been by Danielle Kang's side for years, and has helped her through all her tournaments.

“My putter has been really hot for a while,” Kang said, “So thank you, Mr. Scotty. It's working.”

Kang played her first pro tournament in 2011 at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship. She made it through Q-school and earned herself conditional status on the LPGA Tour for the 2012 season.

Danielle Kang made the cut for 13 out of 19 events in 2012 and earned her full-time status on the LPGA Tour. She has since gone on to win the KPMG PGA Women's Championship, the Buick LPGA Shanghai Tournament twice, the LPGA Drive on Championship, the Marathon Classic and the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions.

She will be making her fourth appearance at the 2023 Solheim Cup, after having represented Team USA in 2017, 2019, and 2021.