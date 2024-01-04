The Sentry 2024 will be the first PGA Tour event of the season. A total of 59 golfers from around the world will tee off in Hawaii from the Kapalua Plantations Course. The tournament is a one-of-a-kind event that includes previous season PGA Tour winners and the top 50 from the FedEx Cup rankings.

Therefore, the field will include the best golfers currently playing the sport and there will be fierce competition with $20 million on the line. Additionally, golfers will also compete for 700 FedEx Cup points.

Keeping that in mind, we have compiled a list of 5 top contenders for The Sentry 2024.

Top 5 contenders for The Sentry 2024

#5 Xander Schauffele

Xander Schauffele (Image via Getty)

Xander Schauffele is a 7-time PGA Tour winner who is a fierce competitor on the course. Although he is the least likeliest to win the event on this list, Schauffele can still provide a massive upset to many golfers.

The American golfer has won the event once in 2019 and will hope to do the same this year. Ranking 6th on the PGA Tour, Xander Schauffele will hope for a stellar start to the season.

#4 Ludvig Aberg

Ludvig Aberg (Image via Getty)

Swedish golfer Ludvig Aberg is entering The Sentry 2024 with favorable odds of +1300. The 24-year-old was the number one ranked amateur golfer and hopes to reach the same level on the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour. Aberg is in scintillating form following his victory at the RSM Classic in November 2023.

#3 Viktor Hovland

Viktor Hovland (Image via Getty)

Viktor Hovland has been the most in-form golfer on the planet in the past couple of months. The 2024 Tour Championship winner was on a roll before the start of the last season, including a historic Ryder Cup victory.

Hovland will hope to do the same this year and start his season with a win at The Sentry 2024. With odds of +850, Hovland has a great chance to win his first championship at the Kapalua Plantations Course.

#2 Scottie Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler (Image via Getty)

Scottie Scheffler is considered a strong contender in every tournament he appears in. The World No. 1 ranked golfer has surprised everyone with his consistency and keeps improving. Following his win at the 2023 Hero World Challenge, Scheffler is in top form and with the odds in his favor (+550), Scheffler is the best bet for anyone interested.

#1 Collin Morikawa

Collin Morikawa (Image via Getty)

Although the odds aren't in his favor, Collin Morikawa is still a favorite to win The Sentry 2024. The 26-year-old was the runner-up last season and lost to Jon Rahm who has since moved to LIV Golf. With the Spanish golfer disqualified from the championship, Morikawa will hope to keep his lead this year and win the first championship of the season.