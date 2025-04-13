Who is Harry Diamond? Meet Rory McIlroy’s caddie

Rory McIlroy's caddie, Harry Diamond, is one of the most talked-about caddies in the world. Their association dates back to 2005 when Diamond was invited to caddie for McIlroy during the 2005 Irish Open.

In his pro golf career, McIlroy has primarily taken services from just two caddies in this long journey so far, with his current caddie, Harry Diamond, being with him for over seven years.

He was a talented golfer and played junior golf with McIlroy at their home club in Northern Ireland. Harry represented Ireland as a youngster, and in 2012, he won the West Ireland Championship and received a spot at the Irish Open.

However, he wasn't on the bag with the Northern Irish golfer when he made his PGA Tour debut in 2010. JP Fitzgerald was McIlroy's caddie initially and assisted him for around eight years.

However, in 2017, Rory McIlroy parted ways with Fitzgerald and roped in his childhood friend Harry Diamond as his permanent caddie, and has stuck with him to date. Along with carrying his bag, Diamond was also his best man when Rory married Erica Stoll in 2017.

Harry Diamond and Rory McIlroy at The Masters - Source: Getty

"I was an only child, and Harry was a big brother. We’re very close. I love having him on the bag. I’m a different person. And I’m never going to give him sh** even if something goes wrong. It would not be worth it," McIlroy once said.

Meanwhile, not much is known about Harry Diamond's personal life as he keeps his private life secret and isn't active on social media. However, according to Golf Monthly, he runs a business and is the owner of multiple bars.

Rory McIlroy recently called out Harry Diamond's critics

Rory McIlroy has on multiple occasions received backlash from fans and experts for choosing his childhood friend as a caddie, even though he had a prominent name like JP Fitzgerald with him. Many experts and fans believed Rory could win more tournaments with a better caddie with him.

This criticism reached its pinnacle last year at the 2024 US Open, where McIlroy lost his lead on the final day and missed out on winning the major championship event.

"Just because Harry is not as vocal or loud with his words as other caddies, it doesn’t mean that he doesn’t say anything and that he doesn’t do anything," McIlroy said via Bunkered.

"These guys that criticize when things don’t go my way, they never say anything good when things do go my way."

Despite all the criticism, he has stuck with Harry Diamond as the duo has registered 14 PGA Tour wins together and counting. In total, Rory McIlroy currently has four major championships and 28 PGA Tour wins to his name.

