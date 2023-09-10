Who is Hurly Long? Everything you need to know about the German golfer

Hurly Long is making waves in the ongoing Irish Open. Hailing from Germany, Long's golfing journey began as a freshman at the University of Oregon in 2014/15. He then continued his education at Texas Tech University from 2015 to 2018.

During his amateur career, Hurly Long achieved significant milestones, including winning the 2017 Carmel Cup. Notably, he secured this victory after a thrilling playoff, which featured a remarkable second-round score of 61, setting a new course record at Pebble Beach. Long also proudly represented Germany in three Eisenhower Trophy tournaments in 2014, 2016, and 2018.

The transition from the amateur ranks to the professional circuit marked a new chapter in Long's career. In early 2019, he made his professional debut and competed on the Pro Golf Tour. Long's rookie year as a professional golfer proved to be a successful one. He clinched victory at the Raiffeisen Pro Golf Tour St. Polten in July, notably carding a final-round score of 60.

Throughout the season, Long remained consistent. He secured runner-up positions on three occasions, achieved third place twice, and notched seven other top-10 finishes. His remarkable performances earned him the coveted Order of Merit title and, as a result, a spot on the Challenge Tour for the following year in 2020.

Although Long had faced some challenges during his initial year on the Challenge Tour in 2020, he proved his mettle when it mattered most.

In early October, he emerged victorious at the Italian Challenge Open Eneos Motor Oil 2020. This hard-fought victory came after a playoff, with Long sealing the win with a birdie on the second playoff hole.

Hurly Long leads after Round 3 of the Irish Open

Hurly Long of Germany plays his second shot on the 2nd hole during Day Three of the Horizon Irish Open (Image via Getty)

Hurly Long emerged as the solitary leader after Round 3 in the Horizon Irish Open, hosted at The K Club. With England's Jordan Smith in close pursuit and Rory McIlroy making a determined charge, Long has to maintain his performance.

Long's journey to the top was marked by consistency, having previously posted impressive rounds of 67 and 66. In Round 3, he continued to showcase his skill, firing an impressive two-under-par 70. This stellar performance propelled him to an impressive total score of 13 under 203, setting the stage for a thrilling final round.

Despite Long's commanding position, it's essential to note that he has yet to secure a European Tour victory. Currently occupying the 150th spot in the Race to Dubai Rankings and ranked 252nd in the Official World Golf Ranking, Long aims to mark a significant milestone.