Who is Jordan Smith? All you need to know about the English golfer

Jordan Smith, a rising star from the village of Dairy Hill in Wiltshire, has been captivating fans with his talent on the green. With a career that's steadily climbed to new heights, Smith has shown the world his golfing skills and has earned the DP World Tour title twice.

Jordan Smith embarked on his journey as a professional golfer in 2014, and in the following year, in 2015, he made a name for himself on the PGA EuroPro Tour, where he claimed victory not once but twice. He topped the tour's Order of Merit, which earned him a Challenge Tour card for the 2016 season.

In 2016, Jordan Smith's star truly began to shine as he clinched two outstanding victories on the Challenge Tour. He celebrated triumphs at both the Red Sea Egyptian Challenge and the Ras Al Khaimah Golf Challenge.

His incredible performances led him to claim the top spot on the Challenge Tour Order of Merit, opening the door to the European Tour in 2017.

Jordan Smith at the Porsche European Open (Image via Getty)

In the 2022 European Tour season, he kicked off with second-place finishes at prestigious events like the Ras Al Khaimah Championship and the MyGolfLife Open in South Africa. His stellar performance in these tournaments showcased his undeniable golfing skills.

However, the pinnacle of Smith's career arrived in October, when he secured his second victory on the European Tour at the Portugal Masters.

He exhibited remarkable consistency throughout the tournament, finishing with an astonishing 30-under-par for four rounds, including two extraordinary rounds of 62. Smith's triumph was wire-to-wire, underlining his dominance.

Smith's journey has seen him compete in renowned tournaments. In the 2023 Betfred British Masters, he secured a tied 39th-place finish with an even-par (E) overall score. Furthermore, Smith's participation in the 2023 U.S. Open resulted in an impressive tied 20th-place finish.

A glimpse into Jordan Smith's personal side

Beyond the golf course, Jordan Smith offered a few personal insights via World Wide Golf. He is an avid football fan and passionately supports Liverpool FC.

With regard to his preferred food, spaghetti bolognese with sweet corn used to top his list of favorite dishes, although he's made some dietary adjustments since.

In the world of golf, Smith has a special place in his heart for the Natural Golf Course in America, considering it his favorite course worldwide.

Smith's path from a budding golfer to a champion on the European Tour is undeniably motivating. His success on the European Tour and consistent participation in prestigious tournaments showcase his golfing brilliance.