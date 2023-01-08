“Who isn’t getting married?” – Fans react as LIV Golf shares pictures of golfers enjoying off-season

LIV Golf is gearing up for its second season, which is slated to begin in February. This time the league is all set to get bigger with 12 teams taking part in a 14-event tournament.

In the meantime, LIV golf players all enjoying their off-season and making the most of their down time. The league recently shared pictures of what the players have been up to in their off-season. And indeed the golfers had been up to many interesting things in their down time. The league captioned the post:

"It’s been a busy offseason"

And it truly has been a busy time for the golfers!

Matthew Wolff proposed to his girlfriend Kim Lloyd. Branden Grace held a white flag marking his phenomenal hole in one on the 11th at The Links. Harold Varner III celebrated his Christmas with his wife Amanda and son Liam, replete with a beautifully decorated Christmas tree. Joaquin Niemann enjoyed a wonderful vacation with his girlfriend Christina Puga.

Bryson DeChambeau attended the ESports awards with professional gamer Matthew. Kevin Na attended the 20th anniversary of the print magazine Character Media with his wife. Sergio Garcia recovered at his home watching football after a knee surgery. Brothers Chase and Brooks Koepka attended a Packers game. Louis Oosthuizen spent his Christmas with his family at his farm. Abraham Ancer brought in 2023 with a family vacation to Mexico.

The golfers certainly spent their valuable time very well.

Fans react to the off-season happenings of LIV Golf players

Branden Grace (Image via Instagram/Branden Grace)

LIV Golf recently took to social media to share what their players have been up to in their off-season. And fans certainly had a lot to say about it.

Many golfers got married in 2022 and some more are planning their weddings in 2023. One fan joked about it.

"Who isn’t getting married?"

Another fan commented, saying it was nice to see golfers with their families.

"Pretty awesome! Nice to see them all with families, and are once again just human."

Other fans agreed with the sentiment.

"Love that y’all been able to spend time with family and enjoy life"

One fan commented on how the players were living their lives.

"Liv golfers living life"

Another fan joked that someday they might run into Louis Oosthuizen's horse farm as they frequently use the same route.

"I’m always driving center state from FM to Orlando so I’m sure I’ll run into Louis’s horse farm eventually"

One fan commented about Sergio Garcia watching the FIFA World Cup while recovering at home. The fan said the Spanish golfer might have loved his home country's first game but not the rest.

"Poor Sergio, like the rest of us he loved Spains first game… not sure he was that pleased with the other 3 games."

It certainly seems that the LIV Golf players have refueled and will be ready to put their best 'putt' forward in the upcoming second edition of the league.

Poll : 0 votes