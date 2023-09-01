Who is Jenny Bae? All you need to know about the 21-year-old college star making her LPGA debut at Portland Classic

Jenny Bae’s name has recently risen to prominence as she is set to make her LPGA debut at the Portland Classic. Bae's entry into the professional arena was nothing short of sensational. Competing on the Epson Tour, she made her presence felt by clinching two victories in her first six starts.

Bae's transition from college golf to the professional arena has been remarkable. The 21-year-old had an illustrious journey at the University of Georgia, where she earned All-America honors for three consecutive years.

Her early experiences were a blend of highs and lows. In her debut tournament, she missed the cut at the Inova Mission Inn Resort & Club Championship following the NCAA Championships.

The narrative of her success took a compelling turn as she claimed back-to-back victories at the Hartford HealthCare Women's Championship and Twin Bridges Championship. They were important triumphs, considering that both titles were secured in sudden-death playoffs.

The victories catapulted her to the fourth position on the Epson Tour's money list for 2023. This solidified her aspirations of joining the esteemed ranks of the LPGA on a full-time basis in 2024.

Bae's journey to the Portland Classic was further punctuated by her recognition as the recipient of the prestigious 2023 Juli Inkster Award, presented by Workday. The recognition is a fitting tribute to her exceptional achievements as the highest-ranked Division I women's golfer completing her collegiate eligibility.

Bae had a great run with the Georgia Bulldogs in her last season. She notched an impressive eight top-5 finishes in 12 tournaments. Her remarkable journey was highlighted by an outstanding season stroke average of 70.75, setting a new standard in school history.

She clinched two victories along the way, leaving an indelible mark with record-breaking performances. Notably, she set new tournament records with a stellar 16-under at the Illini Invitational and an impressive 13-under at the NCAA Athens Regional.

Who will be Jenny Bae’s caddie at the LPGA Portland Classic 2023?

Jenny Bae with Josh Brewer at the Augusta National Women's Amateur (Image via Getty)

As Jenny Bae steps onto the stage of the Portland Classic, she does so not alone but with a familiar presence by her side. Georgia coach Josh Brewer assumes the role of her caddie. Brewer's involvement as Bae's caddie isn't a novelty but a continuation of their collaboration that has yielded remarkable results.

One of the most notable chapters in their partnership unfolded at the 2023 Augusta National Women's Amateur. In the final round, Jenny Bae posted a stunning 2-under 70, earning her the distinction of having the lowest score of the day. Her remarkable performance saw her tie with world No. 1 Rose Zhang.

Brewer's guidance and familiarity with Bae's game will play a pivotal role in her LPGA debut at the Portland Classic.