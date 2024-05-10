Who is Joe Gorder? All you need to know about the new PGA Tour Enterprises Chairman

Joe Gorder is set to serve as the inaugural Chairman of the PGA Tour Enterprises. For the unversed, this new entity was approved by the PGA Tour Policy Board, and the people involved in it will be making important golf-related business decisions, investment decisions, and overseeing commercial operations.

Coming back to Joe Gorder, he serves as the Executive Chairman of the Board at the Valero Energy Corporation. Gorder took over this role after he retired as CEO last year. He stole the limelight in November 2023 when he joined the PGA Tour Policy Board as an Independent Director.

After being elected as the inaugural Chairman, Gorder mentioned it was an honor. He further spoke about witnessing the impact of the PGA Tour at the Valero Texas Open. Gorder also outlined the vision for this new committee.

Joe Gorder said:

“It's an honor to serve as the first Chairman of the PGA TOUR Enterprises Board. Having witnessed the profound impact of the PGA TOUR at the Valero Texas Open, I've seen firsthand how deeply the TOUR connects with communities and ignites its passionate fanbase. My dedication to this organization and optimism for what lies ahead are shared by all board members. Together with our Player Directors, we understand that fans are counting on us to actively engage with the PIF and pursue other investment and innovation opportunities that benefit everyone—fans, players, and sponsors alike. We're all committed to making this happen.

Expand Tweet

Jay Monohan expresses happiness over Joe Gorder's appointment

Taking into account the activities of The PGA Tour Enterprises, it was necessary for them to appoint a chairman who had the knowledge and acumen to carry the entity forward and ensure its smooth functioning. As per PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan, Joe Gorder's appointment does exactly that.

After Gorder was appointed as the inaugural Chairman of the PGA Tour Enterprises, Monahan mentioned that Gorder's time as the CEO and Chairman of a Fortune 50 company made him the right person to become Chairman of this entity.

Jay Monahan spoke about Joe Gorder's appointment and said:

“Joe’s outstanding business acumen and leadership, marked by his time as chairman and CEO of a Fortune 50 company, position him perfectly to lead the PGA TOUR Enterprises Board as we embark on this new chapter. His strategic vision is crucial as we collaborate — Player Directors, board members, and TOUR management — all pulling together to deliver the best for our fans, who are always our top priority, while also enhancing the TOUR overall for our players and sponsors."

While Joe Gorder will serve as the Chairman, Jay Monahan is the CEO of the PGA Tour Enterprises. The entity also has Player Directors like Patrick Cantlay, Tiger Woods, Adam Scott, Webb Simpson, Peter Malanti, and Jordan Spieth.