Valero Energy Corporation Executive Chairman Joe Gorder to join PGA Tour Policy Board as Independent Director

Joe Gorder, the Executive Chairman of the Valero Energy Corporation, has been announced as the new Independent Director of the PGA Tour Policy Board.

He was appointed by a unanimous vote after he was recommended by the Independent Director Selection Committee -- a committee consisting of the Player Directors, Webb Simpson and Patrick Cantlay, and other Independent Directors, Mary Meeker and Mark Flaherty.

After being appointed, Joe Gorder issued a statement via the official website of the PGA Tour. He expressed his gratitude at being chosen for the role.

"I am honored to be joining the PGA TOUR Policy Board. I've truly enjoyed my engagement with the PGA TOUR through the Valero Texas Open, and I am excited to step into this role for the PGA TOUR and its members, as we continue to cultivate growth and success for this proud organization, its passionate fanbase and its engaged communities," Gorder said.

Joe Gorder will be replacing Randall Stephenson, who held the position for about 12 years and resigned in July 2023, citing differences in opinion between him and the Tour on the planned partnership with the PIF.

"Joe is also an ideal representative of the PGA TOUR" - Jay Monahan welcomes Joe Gorder into the Policy Board

The recent PGA Tour Policy Board meeting had a lot of discussions over the future of the Tour's functioning, the planned merger framework, and the selection of new leadership at the headquarters of the Tour at Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

With the Executive Charman of the Valero Energy Corporation, Joe Gorder, replacing Randall Stephenson as the new Independent Director, the PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan welcomed the former in the recently issued memo.

He was quoted by the official website of the PGA Tour as saying:

"We are excited to welcome Joe Gorder into the PGA TOUR family as our newest Policy Board member, where his experience, wisdom and leadership will leave a lasting impact on our organization through foundational growth."

Jay Monahan praised the leadership skills of Joe Gorder and how the latter's like-minded vision could benefit the Northern American Golf Tour in the long run. He expressed his excitement at having the latter on the Policy Board and hoped for a long-lasting impact on the Tour's "foundational growth".

"Joe is also an ideal representative of the PGA TOUR with a like-minded vision and an unmatched track record of giving back and positively impacting lives in the communities of where we play," Monahan said.

Joe Gorder has been instrumental in the growth of Valero Energy Corporation. Before assuming the role of Executive Chairman in June 2023, he served the organization as Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

He took up the CEO's role in 2014 and helped the company get into the Global Fortune 500 rankings as the leading producer of low-carbon liquid transportation fuels (now ranked No. 40) under his leadership.