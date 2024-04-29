Who is Kevin Na? 6 things you need to know about the LIV Golf player

Kevin Na, a 40-year-old, played for 19 years on the PGA Tour before resigning due to his association with LIV Golf in July 2022. Na earned approximately $38 million during his career on the PGA Tour. His peak world ranking was 19 in 2015, he also won the PGA tour 5 times.

Not just stats and rankings, there are also more interesting facts that you must know about Kevin Na.

1. Kevin Na was born in Seoul, South Korea, and migrated to California at 8 with his parents, becoming an American at 18. He said PGATour.com,

“My mother is an American citizen, and so when I turned 18 — I was born in Korea, so when I turned 18 I basically had a choice. I could become an American citizen or stay a Korean citizen, and I chose to be an American citizen and so I just filled out the paperwork and got it in the mail.”

2. Kevin quit high school at 17 to pursue his career in golf which he started at 9.

3. Na tied the knot with Julianne in 2016 and has three children- Sofia(2016), Leo(2019), and Logan(2022). Julianne attended Kevin's 2019 Charles Schwab Challenge and Shriners Hospitals for Children Open wins and Sony Open victory in 2021. She caddied at the 2022 Masters at the Par 3 Contest.

Sony Open In Hawaii - Final Round (Image via Getty)

4. Kevin first won on the PGA Tour in 2011 at the Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.

5. Na finished at a 16 on one par-4 at the Valero Texas Open which stays unforgettable because despite being 12-over par on one hole he hit 80 concluding that Kevin played the remaining round in four-under.

6. After his victory at the 2019 Charles Schwab Challenge Kevin won the 1973 Dodge Challenger, which he randomly gave to his caddie.

Kevin Na's winnings on the PGA Tour and more

To date, Kevin Na has earned over $33 million in his entire career. As mentioned, he has won five major PGA titles as shown below,

1. Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospital for Children Open (Oct 2, 2011)

2. A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier (Jul 8, 2018)

3. Charles Schwab Challenge (May 26, 2019)

4. Shriners Hospitals for Children Open (Oct 6, 2019)

5. Sony Open in Hawaii (Jan 17, 2021)

Kevin Na injured his back in 2013 and later made a comeback in October with his PGA Tour start in April and was placed in third position. Recently at LIV Golf Adelaide Na's Iron Heads had a chance to win but since Kevin failed to get back his ball he was pissed off and was not happy with the situation.