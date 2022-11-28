Who is Kirsten Kutner? Everything we know about LIV CEO Greg Norman's wife

Kirsten Kutner is an interior designer best known in the country as the wife of the CEO of LIV Golf Investments, Greg Norman.

Kutner and Norman tied the knot on November 1, 2010 after the Australian golfer split from his second wife, Chris Evert. They married in an intimate ceremony on Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands, where Greg Jr. served as the best man. After the ceremony, the couple threw a barefoot beach party for their close friends and family members.

Kirsten Kutner is of German and Filipino origin but was born in Bangkok and spent her childhood in America and Sydney's southern suburbs. As recorded by several outlets, she has been exploring places since she was a young girl.

Kirsten Kutner has been in design for more than two decades now. She usually takes inspiration from different places and has explored several countries, including Thailand, Australia, Germany, Hong Kong, the USA, the UK, and Switzerland.

Over the years, Mrs. Norman has worked with several multimillion-dollar companies and exhibited her exceptionally amazing design skills to create marvelous designs, including the HBA London and the Palm Hotel House in Palm Beach.

Aside from her passion for design, Kirsten Kutner has also ventured into the business world and worked in the clothing and real estate industries. She has also been involved in designing golf courses.

Greg Norman's dating history till he met and married Kirsten Kutner

Former World No. 1 golfer Greg Norman has been married three times in his life. His dating life came into the limelight when the golfer had a brief romance with British tennis player Sue Barker.

The couple dated for some time before parting ways. Greg then went on to date Laura Andrassy, an American flight attendant.

Laura and Greg dated for a few years, then married in July 1981 and welcomed two adorable kids together, Greg Norman Jr. and Morgan-Leigh.

However, their marriage did not last for long, and in 2006 they split up, with Laura receiving $105 million in the divorce settlement.

Greg Norman once again got lucky and met the former No. 1 tennis star, Chris Evert, and fell head over heels in love with her. Over time, the romance headed in the right direction, and Norman walked down the aisle for the second time in June 2008.

Unfortunately, their marriage only survived 15 months, and they subsequently got divorced. He later met Kirsten Kutner and married for the third time, while it was Kutner's second marriage.

Greg Norman proposed to Kirsten Kutner at dawn in 2010, and then just one month before their wedding, they announced it in public. As of now, the couple is happily married and recently celebrated their 12th anniversary.

It is important to note that Greg Norman is one of the most successful golfers in the world. He has held the top spot in the Official World Golf Rankings for 331 weeks and won 89 professional events in his playing career. After retiring from the game, he jumped into the business and invested in numerous projects. However, Norman caught the attention of golf enthusiasts after announcing the LIV Golf Series.

