Who is leading the 2023 St. Jude FedEx Championship after Round 1? Day 1 leaderboard explored

The 2023 St. Jude FedEx Championship experienced an intense first day. The high competitiveness that was expected was more than present, with Jordan Spieth leading by only one stroke and 46 players with scores under par.

American Spieth played an excellent first round at the St. Jude FedEx Championship. He had five birdies and a spectacular eagle on the 16th hole. That performance gave him a score of 7-under 63 to take first place.

Second place was taken by Tom Kim, another player with an excellent performance on the first day of the St. Jude FedEx Championship. Kim scored -6, with seven birdies and only one bogey.

Two of the leaders of the FedEx Cup and Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR), Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy had a decent start. Both are T15 (-3) after the first round of the St. Jude FedEx Championship.

The other major favorite, Jon Rahm, finished second to last with a score of 3-over 70. This Friday will be a long day for him, looking to improve that performance.

St. Jude FedEx Championship leaderboard after Day 1

Here is the leaderboard of the St. Jude FedEx Championship after the first round:

1 Jordan Spieth -7

2 Tom Kim -6

T3 Emiliano Grillo -5

T3 Collin Morikawa -5

T5 Lucas Glover -4

T5 Eric Cole -4

T5 Adam Svensson -4

T5 J.T. Poston -4

T5 Taylor Moore -4

T5 Tommy Fleetwood -4

T5 Kurt Kitayama -4

T5 Xander Schauffele -4

T5 Aaron Rai -4

T5 Cameron Davis -4

T15 Nick Hardy -3

T15 Tom Hoge -3

T15 Mackenzie Hughes -3

T15 Cameron Young -3

T15 Byeong Hun An -3

T15 Brendon Todd -3

T15 Adam Hadwin -3

T15 Sungjae Im -3

T15 Sahith Theegala -3

T15 Corey Conners -3

T15 Denny McCarthy -3

T15 Russell Henley -3

T15 Tony Finau -3

T15 Keegan Bradley -3

T15 Scottie Scheffler -3

T15 Rory McIlroy -3

T15 Hayden Buckley -3

T15 Hideki Matsuyama -3

T15 Vincent Norrman -3

T34 Andrew Putnam -2

T34 Lee Hodges -2

T34 Si Woo Kim -2

T34 Patrick Cantlay -2

T34 Jason Day -2

T34 Max Homa -2

T34 Sam Ryder -2

T34 Ben Griffin -2

T42 Adam Schenk -1

T42 Mark Hubbard -1

T42 Sam Stevens -1

T42 Stephan Jaeger -1

T42 Matthew NeSmith -1

T47 Alex Smalley E

T47 Harris English E

T47 Patrick Rodgers E

T47 Rickie Fowler E

T47 Wyndham Clark E

T47 Keith Mitchell E

T53 Chris Kirk 1

T53 Seamus Power 1

T53 Nick Taylor 1

T53 Brian Harman 1

T53 Beau Hossler 1

T53 J.J. Spaun 1

T59 Thomas Detry 2

T59 Tyrrell Hatton 2

T59 Sepp Straka 2

T59 Viktor Hovland 2

T59 Matt Kuchar 2

T59 Brandon Wu 2

T65 Matt Fitzpatrick 3

T65 Sam Burns 3

T65 Jon Rahm 3

68 Taylor Montgomery 4

69 Davis Riley 5