Who is leading the 2024 Cognizant Classic after Day 2? Round 2 leaderboard explored

Bud Cauley topped the leaderboard of the 2024 Cognizant Classic following the semi-finished second round on Friday, March 1. The American golfer rose to the top with a score of under 11, establishing a one-stroke lead over Austin Eckroat and Garrick Higgo.

Cauley shot a round of 65 on Friday, firing a bogey-free round with six birdies in the second round. He started the game with par on the first two holes followed by a birdie on the third hole. He added another birdie on the sixth and ninth hole. Cauley carded three birdies on the back nine and topped the leaderboard.

However, play was suspended midway on Friday and a few golfers are yet to complete the 18 holes of the second round. They will complete their remaining holes on Saturday, March 2.

The projected cutline of the tournament is under 2, following which the players who finished above the line will qualify for the next round. They will resume their play at 7:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, March 2, and will complete the second round.

2024 Cognizant Classic Day 2 leaderboard

Here is the leaderboard of the semi-finished second round of the 2024 Cognizant Classic:

T1 Bud Cauley: -11

T2 Austin Eckroat: -10

T2 Garrick Higgo: -10

T4 Kevin Yu: -9

T4 Victor Perez: -9

T6 David Skinns: -8

T6 Andrew Novak: -8

T6 C.T. Pan: -8

T6 Shane Lowry: -8

T6 Jake Knapp: -8

T6 Rory McIlroy: -8

T6 Cameron Young: -8

T6 Sam Ryder: -8

T14 K.H. Lee: -7

T14 Matthieu Pavon: -7

T14 Parker Coody: -7

T17 Nico Echavarria: -6

T17 Tom Kim: -6

T17 Chad Ramey: -6

T17 Peter Malnati: -6

T17 Alexander Björk: -6

T17 Max Greyserman: -6

T17 Rico Hoey: -6

T24 Martin Laird: -5

T24 Ryan Fox: -5

T24 Min Woo Lee: -5

T24 Erik van Rooyen: -5

T24 Matt Fitzpatrick: -5

T24 Alex Noren: -5

T24 Joseph Bramlett: -5

T24 Billy Horschel: -5

T24 Chris Kirk: -5

T24 Nick Dunlap: -5

T24 Davis Riley: -5

T24 Chesson Hadley: -5

T36 S.H. Kim: -4

T36 Tyson Alexander: -4

T36 Rickie Fowler: -4

T36 Byeong Hun An: -4

T36 Davis Thompson: -4

T36 Keith Mitchell: -4

T36 Jacob Bridgeman: -4

T43 Greyson Sigg: -3

T43 David Lipsky: -3

T43 Tom Hoge: -3

T43 Lucas Glover: -3

T43 Adam Schenk: -3

T43 Carson Young: -3

T43 Chris Gotterup: -3

T43 Ben Silverman: -3

T43 Zach Johnson: -3

T43 Beau Hossler: -3

T53 Taylor Montgomery: -2

T53 Troy Merritt: -2

T53 Russell Henley: -2

T53 Vincent Norrman: -2

T53 Justin Rose: -2

T53 Mac Meissner: -2

T53 Robert MacIntyre: -2

T53 Maverick McNealy: -2

T53 Mark Hubbard: -2

T53 Corey Conners: -2

T53 Camilo Villegas: -2

T53 J.T. Poston: -2

T53 Doug Ghim: -2

T53 Justin Suh: -2

T53 Jorge Campillo: -2

T53 Chan Kim: -2

Projected Cutline -2

T69 Christiaan Bezuidenhout: -1

T69 Zac Blair: -1

T69 Denny McCarthy: -1

T69 Taylor Pendrith: -1

T69 Rasmus Højgaard: -1

T69 Ben Martin: -1

T69 Harry Hall: -1

T69 Stephan Jaeger: -1

T69 Jimmy Stanger: -1

T69 Ryo Hisatsune: -1

T79 Robby Shelton: E

T79 Luke List: E

T79 Sepp Straka: E

T79 Aaron Baddeley: E

T79 Chris Crawford: E

T79 Norman Xiong: E

T79 Ryan Palmer: E

T79 Alex Smalley: E

T79 Francesco Molinari: E

T79 Ryan Brehm: E

T79 Matt NeSmith: E

T79 Sami Valimaki: E

T91 Ben Griffin: +1

T91 Kevin Streelman: +1

T91 Kevin Dougherty: +1

T91 Brendon Todd: +1

T91 Daniel Berger: +1

T91 Sungjae Im: +1

T91 Justin Lower: +1

T91 Thorbjørn Olesen: +1

T91 Fred Biondi: +1

T91 Tom Whitney: +1

T91 Nick Hardy: +1

T91 Matti Schmid: +1

T91 Tyler Collet: +1

T104 Joel Dahmen: +2

T104 Matt Kuchar: +2

T104 Gary Woodland: +2

T104 Scott Stallings: +2

T104 Padraig Harrington: +2

T104 Nate Lashley: +2

T104 Paul Barjon: +2

T104 Callum Tarren: +2

T104 Ryan Moore: +2

T104 Tyler Duncan: +2

T104 Sam Stevens: +2

T104 Matt Wallace: +2

T116 Jeff Overton: +3

T116 Adam Svensson: +3

T116 Cameron Champ: +3

T116 Hayden Buckley: +3

T116 Akshay Bhatia: +3

T121 Robert Garrigus: +4

T121 Pierceson Coody: +4

T121 Nicholas Lindheim: +4

T121 Ben Kohles: +4

T121 Michael Gligic: +4

T126 Lee Hodges: +5

T126 Ben Taylor: +5

T126 Patrick Fishburn: +5

T126 Braden Shattuck: +5

T126 Kevin Kisner: +5

T126 Adrien Dumont de Chassart: +5

T126 Chase Johnson: +5

T133 Carl Yuan: +6

T133 Joe Highsmith: +6

T133 Alejandro Tosti: +6

T133 Brandt Snedeker: +6

T133 Brandon Wu: +6

T138 Patton Kizzire: +7

T138 Eric Cole: +7

T138 Dylan Wu: +7

T138 J.B. Holmes: +7

T138 Michael Kim: +7

143 Thomas Detry: +11