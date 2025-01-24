Who is leading the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open after round 2? Leaderboard explored

Following the suspension of play at the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open on January 24, the second round was completed the next day. Ludvig Aberg and Lanto Griffin share the lead with a 36-hole score of 6 under par after carding in rounds of 72 and 75, respectively.

With the roaring winds at the challenging Torrey Pines North and South Courses, only a few players in the field were able to go low and card in under-par rounds on Thursday at the Farmers Insurance Open. Danny Walker carded in rounds of 65 and 74 to take the solo third place.

Hayden Springer, Chris Gotterup, and Sungjae Im are tied for fourth place with a two-day score of four under par. 21-year-old amateur golfer Luke Clanton sits tied for 13th place with eleven other players at 2 under par. Stakes are high for the Florida State University golfer as a top 5 finish at this week's Farmers Insurance Open could guarantee him a PGA Tour card.

With the second round of the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open being concluded, a cut was imposed. The top 55 players and ties made it through to the last two rounds. Players that carded in a 36-hole total of 2 over par and worse were cut.

Here's a look at the players who made the cut at the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open and their rankings (via PGA Tour):

T1 - Lanto Griffin (-6)

T1 - Ludvig Aberg (-6)

3 - Danny Walker (-5)

T4 - Hayden Springer (-4)

T4 - Chris Gotterup (-4)

T4 - Sungjae Im (-4)

T7 - Eric Cole (-3)

T7 - Wesley Bryan (-3)

T7 - Harris English (-3)

T7 - Kris Ventrua (-3)

T7 - Joel Dahmen (-3)

T7 - Will Gordon (-3)

T13 - Thomas Detry (-2)

T13 - Jackson Suber (-2)

T13 - Patrick Rodgers (-2)

T13 - Ricky Castillo (-2)

T13 - Norman Xiong (-2)

T13 - Sam Stevens (-2)

T13 - Andrew Novak (-2)

T13 - Greyson Sigg (-2)

T13 - Luke Clanton (A) (-2)

T13 - Aldrich Potgeiter (-2)

T25 - Beau Hossler (-1)

T25 - Mark Hubbard (-1)

T25 - Matti Schmid (-1)

T25 - Zach Johnson (-1)

T25 - Andrew Putnam (-1)

T25 - Lee Hodges (-1)

T25 - Hideki Matsuyama (-1)

T25 - Jason Day (-1)

T25 - Isaiah Salinda (-1)

T25 - Sami Valikmaki (-1)

T25 - K.H. Lee (-1)

T25 - Maverick McNealy (-1)

T25 - Antoine Rozner (-1)

T25 - Ryan Gerard (-1)

T25 - Matteo Manassero (-1)

T40 - Zac Blair (even par)

T40 - Aaron Baddeley (even par)

T40 - Luke List (even par)

T40 - Taylor Pendrith (even par)

T40 - Brandt Snedeker (even par)

T40 - Adam Schenk (even par)

T40 - Jackson Koivun (even par)

T40 - Kevin Tway (even par)

T40 - Max Greyserman (even par)

T40 - Chad Ramey (even par)

T40 - Vince Whaley (even par)

T40 - Keegan Bradley (even par)

T40 - Sahith Theegala (even par)

T40 - Jake Knapp (even par)

T40 - Frankie Capan III (even par)

T55 - Danny Willett (+1)

T55 - Chandler Phillips (+1)

T55 - Chan Kim (+1)

T55 - Vincent Norrman (+1)

T55 - Taylor Moore (+1)

T55 - Kevin Streelman (+1)

T55 - Charley Hoffman (+1)

T55 - Sam Ryder (+1)

T55 - Mac Meissner (+1)

T55 - Garrick Higgo(+1)

T55 - Cristobal Del Solar (+1)

T55 - J.J. Spaun (+1)

T55 - Harry Higgs (+1)

T55 - John Pak (+1)

T55 - William Mouw (+1)

T55 - Steven Fisk (+1)

With all players at the Farmers Insurance Open separated by one stroke each, the third round is sure to be thrilling.

Ludvig Aberg's 2025 Farmers Insurance Open Round 2 Scorecard

Ludvig Aberg plays his shot from the fairway on the 17th hole during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open - Source: Imagn

While play for Round 2 was resumed on Friday, the Swedish leader had already completed his round the previous day. Here's a look at Ludvig Aberg's scorecard for the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open (via PGA Tour):

Hole 1 (par 4) - 4

Hole 2 (par 4) - 4

Hole 3 (par 3) - 3

Hole 4 (par 4) - 5

Hole 5 (par 4) - 4

Hole 6 (par 5) - 4

Hole 7 (par 4) - 5

Hole 8 (par 3) - 4

Hole 9 (par 5) - 5

Hole 10 (par 4) - 4

Hole 11 (par 3) - 3

Hole 12 (par 4) - 4

Hole 13 (par 5) - 4

Hole 14 (par 4) - 6

Hole 15 (par 4) - 4

Hole 16 (par 3) - 3

Hole 17 (par 4) - 4

Hole 18 (par 5) - 5

