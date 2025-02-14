Who is leading the 2025 Genesis Invitational after round 1? Leaderboard explored

The first round of the 2025 Genesis Invitational has been concluded. Denny McCarthy takes the lead with a stellar 4-under par-68 opening round. Despite getting off to a start with two bogeys in the first six holes, the American golfer carded in a birdie and an eagle on the 17th and 18th holes to take the top spot on the leaderboard.

Seamus Power and Patrick Rodgers are tied for second place at the 2025 Genesis Invitational. The Irishman carded in a round of 3-under par-69 comprised of four birdies and one bogey. Rodgers matched the score with four birdies and one bogey as well.

Scottie Scheffler posted a score of 2-under par-70 on Thursday. The World No. 1 golfer sits tied for 4th place at the 2025 Genesis Invitational along with Davis Thompson and Wyndham Clark.

Min Woo Lee sits tied for 7th place at the 2025 Genesis Invitational through 18 holes. The Australian golfer fired up a 1-under par 71 score at Torrey Pines' South Course. He shares the position with Nick Dunlap, Michael Kim, and four other players.

Here's a look at the top 20 players at the 2025 Genesis Invitational through 18 holes (via PGA Tour):

1 - Denny McCarthy (-4)

T2 - Seamus Power (-3)

T2 - Patrick Rodgers (-3)

T4 - Davis Thompson (-2)

T4 - Wyndham Clark (-2)

T4 - Scottie Scheffler (-2)

T7 - Nick Dunlap (-1)

T7 - Sam Burns (-1)

T7 - Nico Echavarria (-1)

T7 - Jake Knapp (-1)

T7 - Andrew Novak (-1)

T7 - Min Woo Lee (-1)

T7 - Michael Kim (-1)

T14 - Corey Conners (E)

T14 - Sahith Theegala (E)

T14 - Russell Henley (E)

T14 - Aaron Rai (E)

T14 - Rory McIlroy (E)

T14 - Sam Stevens (E)

T20 - Justin Thomas (+1)

T20 - Viktor Hovland (+1)

T20 - Tom Kim (+1)

T20 - Shane Lowry (+1)

T20 - Collin Morikawa (+1)

In the 72-player field at the 2025 Genesis Invitational, the top 69 players and ties are all separated by one stroke. Rasmus Hojgaard and Adam Hadwin claimed the solo 71st and 72nd place respectively with scores of 10-over par and 11-over par.

Denny McCarthy's 2025 Genesis Invitational Round 1 Scorecard

Here's a look at the leader of the 2025 Genesis Invitational's scorecard for Thursday's round at the Torrey Pines' South Course (via PGA Tour):

Hole 1 (par 4) - 3

Hole 2 (par 4) - 4

Hole 3 (par 3) - 4

Hole 4 (par 4) - 4

Hole 5 (par 4) - 5

Hole 6 (par 5) - 4

Hole 7 (par 4) - 4

Hole 8 (par 3) - 3

Hole 9 (par 5) - 5

Hole 10 (par 4) - 4

Hole 11 (par 3) - 2

Hole 12 (par 4) - 4

Hole 13 (par 5) - 5

Hole 14 (par 4) - 4

Hole 15 (par 4) - 3

Hole 16 (par 3) - 4

Hole 17 (par 4) - 3

Hole 18 (par 5) - 3

