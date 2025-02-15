Who is leading the 2025 Genesis invitational after round 2: Leaderboard explored

The second round of the 2025 Genesis Invitational has been concluded. A cut was imposed with the top 50 players and ties including players within 10 strokes of the leader making it through to the weekend.

Davis Thompson grabs the solo lead at the 2025 Genesis Invitational with 36 holes left to be played. The American golfer rose three spots on the leaderboard after firing up a stellar six under par 66 round at Torrey Pines on Friday, February 14, to have a total eight under par score.

Having begun the second round of the Genesis Invitational tied for fourth place, Scottie Scheffler climbed up two spots to fall one stroke short of Thompson. The World No. 1 golfer carded in a five under par 67 round to total seven under par.

The Genesis Invitational's round 1 leader Denny McCarthy claimed the solo 3rd place with scores of four under par 68 and two under par 70. After posting a five under pat 67 round, Rory McIlroy climbed up 10 spots on the leaderboard.

Ludvig Aberg wowed golf enthusiasts all over the world with his performance during the second round of the 2025 Genesis Invitational. The Ryder Cup star carded in a 6 under par 66 round to climb up a whopping 20 spots on the leaderboard.

Here's a look at the top 14 players at the 2025 Genesis Invitational (via PGA Tour):

1 - Davis Thompson (-8)

2 - Scottie Scheffler (-7)

3 - Denny McCarthy (-6)

4 - Rory McIlroy (-5)

T5 - Ludvig Aberg (-4)

T5 - Patrick Rodgers (-4)

7 - Nick Dunlap (-3)

T8 - Seamus Power (-2)

T8 - Akshay Bhatia (-2)

T8 - Wyndham Clark (-2)

T8 - Aaron Rai (-2)

T8 - Jake Knapp (-2)

T8 - Andrew Novak (-2)

T14 - Tommy Fleetwood (-1)

T14 - Michael Kim (-1)

T14 - Russell Henley (-1)

T12 - Sam Stevens (-1)

The cut was imposed at 4 over par. The top 48 players including ties made the cut at the 2025 Genesis Invitational. Some of the big names that failed to make the cut include: Justin Rose, Viktor Hovland, and Sepp Straka.

Davis Thompson's 2025 Genesis Invitational Round 2 Scorecard

Here's a look at the Genesis Invitational's leader's scorecard for Friday's round at Torrey Pines (via PGA Tour):

Hole 1 (par 4) - 4

Hole 2 (par 4) - 4

Hole 3 (par 3) - 3

Hole 4 (par 4) - 5

Hole 5 (par 4) - 4

Hole 6 (par 5) - 3

Hole 7 (par 4) - 4

Hole 8 (par 3) - 3

Hole 9 (par 5) - 4

Hole 10 (par 4) - 4

Hole 11 (par 3) - 3

Hole 12 (par 4) - 5

Hole 13 (par 5) - 5

Hole 14 (par 4) - 4

Hole 15 (par 4) - 4

Hole 16 (par 3) - 3

Hole 17 (par 4) - 4

Hole 18 (par 5) - 4

