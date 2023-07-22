Who is leading The Open Championship after Round 3? Day 3 leaderboard explored

American Brian Harman remains in the lead of The Open Championship after three rounds. He is five strokes ahead of his closest competitor, Cameron Young.

Harman played another good round on Saturday (July 22) at The Open Championship (-2), improving his overall score to 12-under 201 for the first 54 holes. His five-stroke lead could be decisive for the final 18 holes.

Cameron Young also played strong on Saturday at The Open Championship, improving his performance from the previous two days. That was also the case for Jon Rahm (T3), who set a record-low score for the Royal Liverpool Golf Club course with an 8-under 63.

Several players have remained in privileged positions at The Open Championship against all odds. Such is the case of Frenchman Antoine Rozner (T4) and Indian Shubhankar Sharma (T9). The local Tommy Fleetwood also remains well placed (T4) although he could only keep his score at -5.

One of the surprises of the day at The Open Championship was given by the youngest Fitzpatrick, Alex. He played a round of 6-under 65 and climbed 30 places to place T9 in his absolute debut in major tournaments.

The Open Championship: Leaderboard after Day 3

Here is the leaderboard of The Open Championship after the third round:

1 Brian Harman -12

2 Cameron Young -7

3 Jon Rahm -6

T4 Viktor Hovland -5

T4 Antoine Rozner -5

T4 Jason Day -5

T4 Sepp Straka -5

T4 Tommy Fleetwood -5

T9 Alex Fitzpatrick -4

T9 Shubhankar Sharma -4

T11 Thomas Detry -3

T11 Tom Kim -3

T11 Nicolai Hojgaard -3

T11 Matthew Jordan -3

T11 Rory McIlroy -3

T11 Emiliano Grillo -3

T17 Matt Fitzpatrick -2

T17 Sungjae Im -2

T17 Romain Langasque -2

T17 Hideki Matsuyama -2

T17 Max Homa -2

T17 Jordan Spieth -2

T17 Min Woo Lee -2

T24 Rickie Fowler -1

T24 Patrick Cantlay -1

T24 Xander Schauffele -1

T24 Cameron Smith -1

T24 Patrick Reed -1

T24 Tyrrell Hatton -1

T24 Corey Conners -1

T24 Byeong Hun An -1

T24 Alexander Bjork -1

T24 Richard Bland -1

T24 Wyndham Clark -1

T24 Henrik Stenson -1

T24 Stewart Cink -1

T24 Michael Stewart -1

T24 Guido Migliozzi -1

T39 JT Poston E

T39 Brendon Todd E

T41 Ryan Fox +1

T41 Sami Välimäki +1

T41 Rikuya Hoshino +1

T41 Jordan Smith +1

T41 Joost Luiten +1

T41 Thomas Pieters +1

T41 Oliver Wilson +1

T41 Abraham Ancer +1

T41 Alex Noren +1

T41 Laurie Canter +1

T51 David Lingmerth +2

T51 Louis Oosthuizen +2

T51 Hurly Long +2

T51 Zach Johnson +2

T51 Christiaan Bezuidenhout +2

T51 Matthew Southgate +2

T57 Adam Scott +3

T57 Victor Perez +3

T57 Richie Ramsay +3

T57 Kurt Kitayama +3

T57 Marcel Siem +3

T57 Thriston Lawrence +3

T63 Scottie Scheffler +4

T63 Brooks Koepka +4

T63 Brandon Robinson Thompson +4

T63 Gary Woodland +4

T63 Adrian Meronk +4

T63 Adrian Otaegui +4

T69 Robert MacIntyre +5

T69 Padraig Harrington +5

T69 Andrew Putnam +5

T69 Bryson DeChambeau +5

73 Zack Fischer +6

T74 Danny Willett +7

T74 Scott Stallings +7

76 Christo Lamprecht (a) +8