Who makes the green jackets for the Masters champion? Exploring the history and more

The green jacket is one of the most famous symbols of the Masters and Augusta National Golf Club. Both the members of the club and the champions of the tournament are identified with this garment, whose right of use is one of the highest honors in the world of golf.

Augusta National adopted the green jacket for its members in 1937, three years after its foundation, but it was not until 1949 that it began to be given to Masters champions. However, champions prior to that date also received theirs.

The first company to produce green jackets was the Brooks Uniform Company in New York. However, this company did not last long in charge of the task, because club members complained about the material used to produce the garment, saying that it was too thick and unsuitable for the warm seasons.

Since 1967, the green jacket for the Masters champion and Augusta National members has been manufactured by Hamilton Tailoring Co. of Cincinnati. The jacket takes a month to make and each one is inscribed with the name of its owner, as well as the club logo on the pocket and on each of the buttons.

For this reason, the green jacket worn by the Masters champion during the awards ceremony is only for the purpose of that moment. The champion will later be presented with his final jacket.

Delving into the Masters green jacket tradition

Players who have won the Masters Tournament on more than one occasion do not receive a new green jacket, but the same one they already owned. However, the jacket is fitted if necessary.

Only the reigning champion of the Masters Tournament may wear his green jacket outside the club premises, and that only for one year after his victory. After this period, he must return it and wear it only inside Augusta National.

This rule was imposed after the jackets of several former champions were sold to collectors after their deaths. In fact, Horton Smith's green jacket is the highest-priced piece of golf memorabilia ever sold. Smith won the event in 1934 and 1936 and his jacket was auctioned in 2013 for $682,000.

The only ex-champion who broke this rule was Gary Player, who never returned his green jacket, citing various excuses. Over time, the club authorities exceptionally allowed him to keep the jacket in perpetuity, and it is currently on display in Gary Player's personal museum, located in his home country, South Africa.

The color of the jacket is green, but not just in any shade. It is a very particular one called Pantone 342, used by other companies and brands, such as Whole Foods Market, John Deere and Starbucks.