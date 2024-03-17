Who is Maverick McNealy's father? Exploring the family of the PGA Tour golfer

Maverick McNealy is putting up an excellent performance at The Players Championship 2024. Through the 14th hole of the 4th round, McNeally has a score of 14 under and is inside the Top 10 of the event.

The former top-ranked amateur golfer in the world (2016 - 2017) is the son of renowned businessman Scott McNealy. Scott is the co-founder of Sun Microsystems, the same company that developed the JAVA programming language, the Solaris operating system, the Network File System (NFS) and the SPARC microprocessors. The company was acquired by Oracle in 2010 for $7.4 billion.

Maverick McNealy's father began his career with an undergraduate degree in economics at Harvard University and then an MBA at Stanford University. From there he went to work with his father, who served as vice chairman and vice president of marketing at American Motors.

Scott McNealy entered the world of technology and computing in the late 1970s and early 1980s, working as a manufacturing director at Onyx Systems. It was in 1982 that one of his former Stanford University classmates approached him about founding Sun Microsystems.

Maverick McNealy's father joined that project to bring his business-focused organizational vision to the table. Sun Microsystems became one of the successful startups born in Silicon Valley, along with Apple and Oracle, among others.

Maverick McNealy, his father and golf

Maverick McNealy's father has had other professional endeavors, usually associated with high technology. However, this has not dampened his passion for golf, which he undoubtedly passed on to his son.

Scott McNealy played collegiate golf during his time as a student at Harvard, and later became one of the top players among high-profile American businessmen.

His passion for golf extended to his professional pursuits and in 2017 he joined 18Birdies as an advisor and equity partner. It is a golf app that helps players with GPS location, scorecards, shot tracking and other features.

Scott has remained supportive of Maverick McNealy's career since his amateur days. Scott McNealy has been seen on numerous occasions sharing the golf course with his son, such as during the 2014 US Open, where he served as his son's caddie.

Father and son have also played together in several Pro-Am events, such as the Pebble Beach event in 2020.

Maverick McNealy has played three rounds in the 60s at The Players Championship 2024 (67 - 68 - 68). Playing the 14th hole of the fourth round, he is tied for seventh place with a score of 14 under.

In the first three rounds, Maverick had one eagle, 14 birdies and three bogeys. The fourth round was the most discreet, as he got his first birdie on the 12th hole.