Who does Mike "Fluff" Cowan currently caddie for? All you need to know

Mike "Fluff" Cowan is one of the most popular and recognized caddies in world golf. During his career, he has carried some of the most sought-after bags in the business, including Tiger Woods'.

Currently, Mike "Fluff" Cowan is doing one-off jobs with different players. In recent weeks he has worked with Taiwan's C.T. Pan.

Expand Tweet

Cowan has been working with Pan recently because the player he has been working with for almost 25 years, Jim Furyk, has been plagued by injuries that have kept him out of competitive golf. Jim Furyk currently plays on the PGA Tour Champions, with a few appearances on the PGA Tour.

Mike "Fluff" Cowan revealed to Sports Illustrated during the 2024 WM Phoenix Open that his very long career as a caddie may be about to end. Here's what Cowan had to say (via Sports Illustrated):

"My daughter has one more year of college, when that’s done, I may be done. I’m 76 years old. How much longer do you think that I think I can go? Not much longer. I hope I have another year in me. Carrying these big bags on this Tour is not easy."

A look back at Mike "Fluff" Cowan's caddie career

Mike "Fluff" Cowan began caddying on the PGA Tour back in 1976. The first player he worked with was Ed Sabo, with whom he spent two seasons. In 1979, he had his first long-standing relationship with a professional player - Peter Jacobsen. Cowan spent 18 seasons with Jacobsen.

With "Fluff" holding his bag, Jacobsen won six of his seven tournaments on the PGA Tour and achieved six top 10 finishes in Majors, including two third-place finishes at the PGA Championship (1983, 1986).

Jacobsen had previously said about Cowan (via Sports Illustrated):

"Talk about caddie gymnastics, going up and down and all around with those three different personalities. For him to be able to caddie for someone with my personality, then to flip to Tiger [Woods] and then to Jim [Furyk], that says a lot about him."

In 1996, Mike "Fluff" Cowan went on to take over the most coveted bag in world golf, that of Tiger Woods. Cowan was with the now 15-time Major champion until 1999 and witnessed his player win eight PGA Tour tournaments, including his first Major (The Masters, 1997).

After March 1999, Cowan's second long-standing relationship with a professional player would begin. In this case, it was Jim Furyk, with whom "Fluff" works to this day.

"Fluff" assisted Furyk in 15 PGA Tour victories, including the 2003 U.S. Open. Cowan was also there when Furyk scored his famous 58 in the fourth round of the 2016 Travelers Championship.

Mike "Fluff" Cowan is also the protagonist of one of the most iconic images of a caddie in the world of golf. It was the one in which he determined the direction and strength of the wind with the smoke of his cigarette while assisting Tiger Woods.