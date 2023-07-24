Who is Open Champion Brian Harman's wife? All you need to know about Kelly Van Slyke

Brian Harman's wife is Kelly Van Slyke. The two were married in 2014 and began dating about a year earlier.

It's not entirely clear when the relationship between Brian Harman and Kelly Van Slyke began, but the first post of the two on Instagram dates back to 2013. They have been together ever since, getting engaged in April 2014 and getting married in December of the same year.

Brian Harman and Kelly Van Slyke have three children together: their daughter Cooper Marie, born in 2016, their first son, Walter, born in 2019, and their second son and third child, Jack, born in 2022.

During the past Masters Tournament, Harman said the following words about his wife, according to the Daily Mail:

"I have an incredible wife, and she makes it to where I can go out and focus on my golf. That's the way our family is. They travel when they can, and I have them out as much as I can, but sometimes daddy has to go to work, and that's just the way it is."

Both enjoy outdoor activities, and it's not uncommon to see social media posts featuring Harman and Kelly Van Slyke at such events. In fact, according to The U.S. Sun, Harman proposed to Van Slyke during a hunting trip.

According to the story, the player hid the ring in one of the pockets of his hunting pants, where Van Slyke found it. This is how Harman told it, according to The U.S. Sun:

"I videotaped the whole thing, her trying on the pants and finding the ring. It was awesome."

Van Slyke is frequently seen at tournaments that Brian Harman participates in, and has been since the earliest moments of their relationship. Kelly was there when Harman won the John Deere Classic in 2014, and was following her husband's performance at The Open Championship 2023.

Brian Harman's wife's background

Kelly Van Slyke is a native of Syracuse, New York, where her parents and some of her family still live.

She attended the State University of New York Geneseo, from which she graduated in 2007 with a bachelor's degree in biology.

She currently works as a radiation therapist at a hospital, but when she met Harman in 2013, she was working as a pilates instructor.