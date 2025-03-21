Who is Patton Kizzire? Know all about the golfer who withdrew from the Valspar Championship 2025

Patton Kizzire has been in the headlines for his reaction of dropkicking his putter after missing a putt at the 2025 Valspar Championship. After this, he eventually withdrew from the event after eight holes because of a back injury.

Kizzire was born on March 3, 1986 in Montgomery, Alabama. His parents Maxie Kizzier and Sally Kizzier moved to Tuscaloosa when he was 2-years-old. Patton eventually moved out of the town to Major in Business and joined Auburn University.

His first major golf accolade came in 2003 when he finished third at the 2003 US Junior Open Championship. In 2004, Kizzire also finished first in the field of 93 at the 2004 TaylorMade-Adidas Golf Junior and also received Rolex Junior All-American award.

He played college golf as a freshman and earned all-Southeastern Conference first-team honors in the 2006-06 season by winning the 2007 SEC Championship.

Kizzire turned pro in 2008 but had to struggle for several years to establish himself. He finally received his first big breakthrough in 2015 when he found success on the Korn Ferry Tour (formerly known as the Web.com Tour).

Patton Kizzire is a three-time PGA Tour winner - Source: Imagn

He won the 2015 Utah Championship and registered two runner-up finishes. Kizzire also led the money list for most of the season, made 11 top-10 finishes, and earned the Web.com Tour Player of the Year title. This success allowed him to find his way on the PGA Tour for the 2015-16 season.

In his personal life, the 39-year-old golfer has been married to Kari Elizabeth Hodgdon since 2015 and the couple has two children, Palmer James and Miller Elizabeth.

Kari Elizabeth Hodgdon has been very supportive of her husband and has attended various golf events, including the famous Masters Par 3 Contest.

Patton Kizzire's performances on the PGA Tour

Patton Kizzire's rookie season on the PGA Tour in 2016 was commendable as he registered a runner-up finish at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open. He continued this momentum for the next season as well and found early success by winning the OHL Classic at Mayakoba in November 2017.

He won the Sony Open in Hawaii a few months later, in January 2018, after defeating James Hahn in a sudden-death playoff. His latest PGA Tour win came at the 2024 Procore Championship and secured his PGA Tour card at least until the end of the 2026 season. The 39-year-old golfer has earned $13,719,595 as official money on the PGA Tour in his career so far.

However, Patton Kizzire has had a disappointing start to the 2025 PGA Tour season. He finished 40th at The Sentry which was a no-cut event with 59 golfers in the field. Since then he has played six events this season and has missed all six cuts.

