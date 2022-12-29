Who is Pierceson Coody? A look at PGA Tour’s newest potential star

2022 was Pierceson Coody's first season as a pro after becoming the top player in the PGA TOUR University. This earned him a Korn Ferry Tour card and it didn't take him long to make his name over there either.

Coody registered his first win on the Korn Ferry Tour in just his third start. He won the Live and Work in Maine Open by a margin of five-strokes. Prior to the victory, he recorded a T4 finish at the Wichita Open.

The 22-year-old entered the final round of the Utah Championship as a T2 with a one-stroke lead, but eventually settled for T10 after a final-round 3-under 68. This was his third top 10 finish in seven Korn Ferry Tour starts.

He was almost on the verge of winning the PGA TOUR card in just his eighth start, ending up 32nd on the KFT's Regular Season Points List. After failing to get a PGA Tour card due to injury in the final, Coody will be back on the Korn Ferry Tour next year.

Pierceson Coody is a former No. 1 amateur and has won the esteemed Western Amateur. He finished his college career by helping the University of Texas win its fourth NCAA title.

Golf runs in the Coody family's blood. Pierceson’s grandfather Charles Coody won the 1971 Masters. He had a long career from 1960s to the 2000s during which he has won three times on the PGA Tour, including the Masters '71. Coody's father Kyle played at the University of Texas and has over 20 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour from 1990 to 1996.

Not only this, Pierceson’s twin brother Parker has also earned a Korn Ferry Tour card for 2023 after emerging victorious on the PGA TOUR Canada in 2022. The twins caddied for Charles in the Par 3 Contest in his last Masters appearance in 2006.

In fact, Parker was Pierceson's teammate on this year’s Texas team. Their college coach, John Fields, believes that the brothers "feed off" each other's success.

With golf running in the family for generations, their grandfather Charles had just one piece of advice for his grandsons.

“All you’ve got to do is believe in yourself," Charles said.

The twin brothers seem to be doing just that.

Pierceson Coody's Amateur Golf Career

Pierceson Coody finished no. 1 in the PGA Tour University 2022(Image Via PGA Tour)

Pierceson Coody finished PGA Tour University 2022 as no. 1 which earned him KFT status and an exemption for the finale of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament 2022. He helped the University of Texas win its fourth NCAA title and first since Jordan Spieth did it

Coody was named the Big 12 Conference Player of the Year 2021. He joined the illustrious Texas alumni Dylan Frittelli (2010), Jordan Spieth (2012), Beau Hossler (2015, 2016) and Doug Ghim (2017). The 22 year old was a finalist for the 2021 Ben Hogan Award.

He also won the 2020 Western Amateur at Crooked Stick Golf Club and the 2019 Trans-Mississippi Amateur as well. Coody has earned $194,709 so far in his career.

