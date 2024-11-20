Who is playing the 2024 Australian PGA Championship? Exploring the full field

The 2025 DP World Tour season is set to start with the Australian PGA Championship, although the 2024 calendar year is not yet over. The first event on the schedule will be played at the Royal Queensland Golf Club in Brisbane, starting Thursday, November 21.

Several top players have confirmed their participation in the Australian PGA Championship, with local players in the spotlight. Defending champion Mi Woo Lee will be defending his title, although he will be arriving directly from Dubai where he played in the Tour Championship a week ago.

LIV Golf star and major champion Cameron Smith will be one of the most closely watched players at the event. Smith will enter the event having finished second at the New South Wales Open, where he was beaten by teammate Lucas Herbert.

Herbert is another LIV Golf player in the field for the Australian PGA Championship. Marc Leishman completes the group of three players from the Greg Norman-led league who will play in Brisbane this weekend.

Major champion and former world number one Jason Day will be another of the local stars playing in the Australian PGA Championship. The event marks Day's return to competitive golf following the end of the PGA Tour season last September.

Other interesting players in the field will be Harry Higgs and Cristobal del Solar, who arrive after winning two and one event respectively on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2024. Victor Perez, who had three top-10 finishes during the PGA Tour season and finished fourth at the Paris Olympics, will also be in the field.

A look at the history of the Australian PGA Championship

The Australian PGA Championship has a long history in Australian golf. The event was founded in 1929 and has been part of the European Tour (now the DP World Tour) calendar at various times.

The tournament has been played at numerous venues throughout Australia, and since 2000 has been held in the Queensland region. The course that has hosted the most editions is the Palmer Coolum Resort with 11. The 2024 edition will be the sixth time the event has visited the Royal Queensland Golf Club in Brisbane.

Australian players have played a leading role in the event's history, but some of the world's top stars have played and won there. These include Gary Player (1957), Hale Irwin (1978) and Seve Ballesteros (1981).

Among the event's multiple champions are local idols Greg Norman (1984, 1985), Adam Scott (2013, 2019) and Cameron Smith (2017, 2018, 2022).

The 'aggregate' record for the event is 262 and was set by Jediah Morgan when he won in 2022. The 'to par' record (22 under) was set by Peter Lonard and Nick O'Hern in 2006 (playing at Hyatt Coolum) and tied by Morgan in 2022 (playing at Royal Queensland).

