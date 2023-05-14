Who is the richest caddie on the PGA Tour? 5 current wealthiest caddies explored

A caddy is commonly portrayed as a dutiful menial who carries the heavy bags of golfers on the course. However, caddies do much more than what we see on television. They look after the golfer's mental well-being on the course, motivate them to perform well, and are there for them when things go wrong. And the athletes reward them handsomely for their unending efforts.

According to sources, Scottie Scheffler's caddy Ted Scott is one of the richest PGA Tour caddies. According to Golf Flap, his salary is roughly $135,700, and he has earned $843,600 so far in 2023.

Ted Scott has previously worked with Bubba Watson, who joined LIV Golf last year. In one of his interviews at that time, Watson appreciated his caddie and said, as quoted by Marca:

"After 15 incredible years together, Teddy and I have decided to end our on-course partnership. We recently came to the decision after some deep talks, not only about golf but life. When we met I don't think we ever imagined how much we would experience together.

"Teddy deserves more credit than anyone can imagine for our success on the golf course, but I am just as grateful for his friendship and the way he has helped me grow as a person."

5 current wealthiest caddies explored

Here is a list of the 5 wealthiest PGA Tour caddies as of 2023:

1) Ted Scott

Player: Scottie Scheffler

Salary: $135,000

2023 earnings: $843,600

Ted Scott is the highest-paid caddy as of 2023. He has been working with former Masters champion Scottie Scheffler since 2021 and was carrying his bag when he won the major in 2022.

Ted Scott reportedly has a base salary of $135K and has earned roughly $843,600 in 2023. Scottie Scheffler has won two tournaments since the beginning of the new year, which has increased his caddie's net worth significantly.

2) Billy Foster

Player: Matt Fitzpatrick

Salary: $135,000

2023 earnings: $315,000

Matt Fiztrpatrick's caddie Billy Foster made $315,000 in 2023, making him one of the world's richest caddies. Fitzpatrick won the US Open last year, and his caddie took home $315,000 as his share. Foster's starting compensation is $135K, with weekly earnings ranging from $1.5K to $2.5K.

3) Jim Mackay

Player: Justin Thomas

Salary: $135,000

2023 earnings: $270,000

Jim Mackay has been serving as the caddie for Justin Thomas since 2021. He replaced Thomas' old caddie Jimmy Johnson at the 2018 Sony Open in Hawaii, and in September 2021, Mackay announced his return to Thomas' bag as a full-time caddie.

His base income is also $135K, and he has earned $270,000 so far in 2023, making him the third richest caddie on the PGA Tour.

4) Mark Fulcher

Player: Billy Horschel

Salary: $110,000

2023 earnings: $216,000

Mark Fulcher carries the bag of Billy Horschel on the PGA Tour. He is one of the world's richest caddies. According to Total Sportal, Fulcher's base salary is roughly $110,000, and he has earned $216,000 this season on the PGA Tour.

5) Brett Waldman

Player: K.H. Lee

Salary: $120,000

2023 Earnings: $163,800

K.H. Lee's caddie Brett Waldman has earned $163,800 this season and is one of the richest caddies in the world. His base salary is $120K.

