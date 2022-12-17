“There wasn’t an incident” - When Phil Mickelson talked about his split with long-time caddie Jim ‘Bones’ Mackay

Six-time major champion Phil Mickelson parted ways with his long-time caddie, Jim "Bones" Mackay, in 2017 after working together for 25 years.

The former PGA Tour player had been working with Mackay since the beginning of his career, and after a mutual decision, they ended their contract on good terms.

In an interview with Dan Patrick on his YouTube channel, "Dan Patrick Show" in 2017, Phil Mickelson broke the silence on the most heated debate at the time. He explained why he parted ways with his caddie.

When Patrick asked him how long he and Mackay had discussed their split, Phil said:

"I don't know. We've kind of sensed it. We knew that we were hoping that the US Open would be our last tournament together, because we started in the US Open in 1992, 25 years ago."

Mickelson and Bones worked together on several Ryder and Presidents Cups and were each other's biggest supporters. Their split came as a shock to golf enthusiasts.

As the interview progressed, Patrick asked him the million dollar question: what caused their split?

"There was nothing else attached to this. This is going to be the final tournament, or this could be the final tournament. Maybe you just kept it in-house. It just feels like there was something else attached to it," he inquired.

In response, Mickelson said:

"There wasn't an incident. It was just, I think we both needed a change, and there's really no better way to say it. You know, we both were looking for something different, and I think that he's going have opportunities to be on the bag of some great great players."

Tim Mickelson, Phil Mickelson's brother, was his caddie that year after the split.

"We've shared highs and lows on the golf course,"- Phil Mickelson opened up about his caddie.

In the interview with Dan Patrick, Phil Mickelson also discussed his friendship with his caddie, Jim "Bones" Mackay.

Mickelson said:

"It was an emotional day for us, but we have had 25 incredible years where we've shared highs and lows on and off the golf course."

He added:

"Ryder Cup, Presidents Cup, and team events have been incredible experiences for us to partake in because they're so stressful and emotional. We've also had a number of wins, but we've also had a number of difficult times, at times when I went through the most difficult time of my life when Amy was going through her battle with cancer."

"The first person to show up was Bones and his wife, Jen, that taught me a lot because what I learned through that process is when people are going through tough times, you just show up. You just need to be there, and it was Bones who demonstrated that firsthand. So, we've had these emotional experiences on and off the course."

Although it's been five years since the pair split up, they are still regarded as one of the best teams in golf.

Phil Mickelson is one of the most successful golfers in the world. However, he was suspended from playing on the PGA Tour. The American golfer, best known by the nickname "Lefty," signed a deal with the controversial LIV Golf tour and played in the first season of the Saudi-backed series in October.

