Who is Rory McIlroy's caddie at the US Open 2024? All you need to know

The 2024 season has been looking good for Rory McIlroy. While he won the Wells Fargo Championship in May, another positive for him was that he made the cut in every tournament he has played in. Hence, his performances will give him the confidence he needs at the upcoming US Open.

Apart from the confidence that comes through his play, another factor that will keep Rory McIlroy motivated is the fact that he will have his long-time caddie in his corner. For those unaware, Rory McIlory's caddie is Harry Diamond, and the duo have been together since 2017.

When Diamond came in to be McIlroy's caddie, the latter had ended his partnership with his former caddie, JP Fitzgerald. McIlroy and Fitzgerald's partnership was rock solid and that could be seen as McIlroy won four majors in the eight years they spent together.

However, if anything, Diamond too has done well besides Rory McIlroy. Having represented Ireland as a young player along with qualifying for the Irish Open, Diamond has the experience it takes. On a personal front too, he seems to share a good bond with McIlroy as he served as the golfer's best man in his 2017 wedding to Erica Stoll.

What time will Rory McIlroy tee off at the 2024 US Open?

Rory McIlroy practicing ahead of the 2024 U.S. Open

At the 2024 US Open, Rory McIlroy will be teeing off at 1.14pm local time. He will be paired with Xander Schauffele and World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler. The complete list of the pairings and timings for the 2024 US Open is as follows:

Tee 1

6.45am: Michael McGowan, Carter Jenkins, Logan McAllister

6.56am: Frederik Kjettrup, Chris Petefish, Parker Bell (a)

7.07am: Omar Morales (a), Max Greyserman, Casey Jarvis

7.18am: Corey Conners, Stephan Jaeger, Emiliano Grillo

7.29am: Ryo Ishikawa, Francesco Molinari, Sergio Garcia

7.40am: Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Brooks Koepka

7.51am: Rickie Fowler, Adam Hadwin, Phil Mickelson

8.02am: Min Woo Lee, Sahith Theegala, Nicolai Højgaard

8.13am: Si Woo Kim, Matthieu Pavon, Sungjae Im

8.24am: Nico Echavarria, Robert Rock, Neal Shipley (a)

8.35am: Takumi Kanaya, Stewart Hagestad (a), Mac Meissner

8.46am: Isaiah Salinda, Bryan Kim (a), Jim Herman

8.57am: Carson Schaake, Charlie Reiter, Colin Prater (a)

12.30pm: Jason Scrivener, Brandon Robinson Thompson, Brendan Valdes (a)

12.41pm: Santiago De la Fuente (a), Sam Bairstow, Eugenio Chacarra

12.52pm: Kurt Kitayama, Taylor Moore, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

1.03pm: Jason Day, Harris English, Tom Kim

1.14pm: Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler

1.25pm: Brian Harman, Nick Dunlap, Wyndham Clark

1.36pm: Hideki Matsuyama, Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth

1.47pm: Shane Lowry, Keegan Bradley, Martin Kaymer

1.58pm: Akshay Bhatia, Eric Cole, Erik van Rooyen

2.09pm: Brendon Todd, Taylor Pendrith, Alex Noren

2.20pm: Thomas Detry, Brian Campbell, Jackson Buchanan (a)

2.31pm: Taisei Shimuzu, Gunnar Broin (a), Maxwell Moldovan

2.42pm: Sung Kang, Riki Kawamoto, John Chin

Tee 10

6.45am: Rico Hoey, Tom McKibbin, Matteo Manassero

6.56am: Dean Burmester, Rikuya Hoshino, Seamus Power

7.07am: S.H. Kim, Justin Lower, Tim Widing

7.18am: Lucas Glover, Sam Burns, Cameron Smith

7.29am: Will Zalatoris, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tiger Woods

7.40am: Patrick Cantlay, Matt Kuchar, Russell Henley

7.51am: Tony Finau, Ludvig Åberg, Dustin Johnson

8.02am: Justin Rose, Gary Woodland, Webb Simpson

8.13am: Daniel Berger, Ryan Fox, David Puig

8.24am: Byeong Hun An, Sam Bennett, Edoardo Molinari

8.35am: Austin Eckroat, Adrian Meronk, Cam Davis

8.46am: Aaron Rai, Davis Thompson, Zac Blair

8.57am: Willie Mack III, Richard Mansell, Ashton McCulloch (a)

12.30pm: Greyson Sigg, Grant Forrest, Wells Williams (a)

12.41pm: Chesson Hadley, Mark Hubbard, Adam Svensson

12.52pm: Beau Hossler, Victor Perez, Adam Schenk

1.03pm: Robert MacIntyre, Nick Taylor, Mackenzie Hughes

1.14pm: Tyrrell Hatton, Tommy Fleetwood, Tom Hoge

1.25pm: Bryson DeChambeau, Viktor Hovland, Max Homa

1.36pm: Sepp Straka, Peter Malnati, J.T. Poston

1.47pm: Gordon Sargent (a), Jake Knapp, Cameron Young

1.58pm: Chris Kirk, Billy Horschel, Adam Scott

2.09pm: Ben Kohles, Denny McCarthy, Benjamin James (a)

2.20pm: Frankie Capan III, Andrew Svoboda, Luke Clanton (a)

2.31pm: Harry Higgs, Hiroshi Tai (a), Brandon Wu

2.42pm: Joey Vrzich, Chris Naegel, Otto Black