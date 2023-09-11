Who is Ruoning Yin? All you need to know about the recent No.1 in Rolex Women’s World Golf rankings

Like a true 'Cinderella of golf', Ruoning Yin went from the deepest modesty to the highest recognition. Ten years were enough for the astonishing Chinese to go from taking a golf club in her hands for the first time to being the number one player in the world.

Ruoning Yin was born in Kunming, a large city in China that has a strong relationship with golf. So much so that the best golf course in China and Hong Kong, the Spring City Golf and Lake Resort, is located less than an hour from downtown Kunming.

It was not until she was ten years old that Ruoning Yin first took a golf club into her hands. Her progression was immediate and of such magnitude, that at just 16 she was called up to the Chinese national team.

In 2018, Ruoning Yin defended the Chinese flag at the Asian Games, winning a bronze medal in the team event. Months later, she won the 2018 Espirito Santo Trophy, also in the team format.

2019 was the year of ultimate explosion for Yin, who won nine tournaments, including the National Amateur Championship. She was only 17 years old, but was already ready for bigger challenges.

Ruoning Yin's professional career

The Chinese made her professional debut in 2020 and won her first three tournaments in a row. In addition to huge recognition in her home country, her professional start gave Yin two Guinness World Records - Most consecutive wins on the China LPGA Tour, and Most consecutive wins on the China LPGA Tour from professional debut.

It wasn't long before Yin was looking for the next level in her career. She qualified for the U.S. Women's Open in 2020 and, although she missed the cut, it gave her a taste of the top level. Months later she finished third in the LPGA Tour Qualifying School and earned her membership for 2022.

The start of her first season at the top level was uncertain, as she missed the cut in seven of her first ten tournaments. It was the worst period of her career so far.

However, Yin bounced back and finished the LPGA Tour season with seven missed cuts in 16 tournaments played. This included a T4 finish at the Dana Open.

The start of the 2023 season could not have been more spectacular for Yin, earning her first win at this level in just her second opening of the year (DIO Implant LA Open). However, the best was yet to come.

Three months later, Ruoning Yin won her first major, winning the 2023 Women's PGA Championship. She was already one of the best players in the world in her own right.

Since then, Yin has finished third in four other tournaments, including the CPKC Women's Open.

In March 2022, Yin was ranked 446th in the world. A year later, she had improved massively, but was still outside the Top 100 (146th). Now, six months later, she leads the Rolex Rankings.

Ruoning Yin is the second Chinese woman to occupy the No. 1 ranking spot (Sanshan Feng, November 2017 to April 2018).