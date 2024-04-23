Who is Russ Cochran? Know all about the retired PGA Tour player

Russ Cochran is a retired PGA Tour pro and now plays on the PGA Tour Champions circuit.

Cochran was born in Kentucky on October 31, 1958. Cochran graduated from St. Mary High School and went on to play golf for the University of Kentucky. He turned professional in 1979 and made his debut on the PGA Tour three years later.

The 65-year-old won his first PGA Tour event in 1991 at the Central Western Open by a two-stroke margin from Greg Norman. The following year, Cochran tied with Craig Stadler at The Tour Championship and went into a sudden-death playoff. He lost to Stadler after two play-off holes.

Cochran set the course record with a score of 65 in 1992 at the PGA Championship home Valhalla Golf Club. José María Olazábal went on to break it by two strokes in 2000.

Cochran played a total of 599 events in his PGA Tour career and made the cut in 357 of them. He secured runner-up positions in eight events, finished third in four, and clinched victory in one tournament.

The left-handed golfer has 26 top-five finishes and 58 top-ten finishes. He made $16,927,044 in PGA Tour earnings along the way of his time on the tour.

The former PGA Tour star made the switch to the Champions Tour in 2009 where he finished tied for seventh. Cochran broke the course record at Crooked Stick Golf Club with his U.S. Senior Open third-round score of 64.

He earned his first Champions title in 2010 at the Posco E&C Songdo Championship after a playoff. He has played 247 Champions events with five Champions victories under his belt.

Russ Cochran's performance at the 2024 Invited Celebrity Classic

Russ Cochran played the 2024 Invited Celebrity Classic at Las Colinas Country Club and finished tied 75th with 8 over. This put Cochran at 113th in the Schwab Cup Money List with $6,900.

He carded in 2-over par for the first round with five bogeys and three birdies. Cochran ended the tournament with a 6 over par 71, making one double-bogey, five bogeys, and one birdie.

Cochran will make his second debut at the PGA Tour at the 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans with his playing partner Eric Cole.

