Who is Ryan Gerard’s caddie? Veteran icon’s PGA Championship glory & lifestyle explored

Ryan Gerard is making his debut appearance at the 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow. The 25-year-old got off to a strong start, carding a 5-under 66 in the opening round, which included an eagle on the par-5 15th. While this marks his first appearance in the major, Gerard has an experienced caddie on his side, Steven Hale.

Hale, also known by his nickname “Pepsi”, has been a full-time caddie for 15 years. He first joined Gerard’s bag at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship in 2024 at French Lick Resort. Since then, the two have been working togther.

Over the years, Hale has worked with several notable golfers, including Keegan Bradley, Jamie Lovemark, Johnson Wagner, Chris Kirk, and Lee McCoy. He was born in Visalia, California.

His biggest moment came in 2011 when he caddied for Bradley at the PGA Championship. Bradley won the major in his first attempt, and the victory remains Hale’s most memorable moment in golf.

Hale got the job with Bradley by chance. At the time, he was working with Lovemark, who had to stop playing due to injury. Bradley was searching for a new caddie, and Hale, after helping find a replacement, ended up getting the job himself. Hale and Bradley worked together for five years before parting ways in 2016.

Hale is nicknamed “Pepsi” for his habit of drinking multiple cans of Pepsi during rounds and stashing them around the course.

Ryan Gerard: Steven Hale has seen everything before

Ryan Gerard was full of praise of Steven Hale’s experience and calm approach on the course. Ahead of the tournament, he said (via Beyond TheClubhouse podcast on X):

"He knows exactly what to do, and when to do it. I like that he doesn’t get too high-strung. He’s not anxious. He’s seen everything before. He likes being in contention, he likes having chances to win, and when we get there the look on his face is ‘we’re going to go get it’. It’s not a scared nature.”

Ryan Gerard, who has one win on the Korn Ferry Tour, is still getting used to big tournaments like the PGA Championship. He shared how Hale’s experience has been a big help as he learns and grows in his career.

"He’s been really helpful for me. I’m young, I know what I’m doing but I’m young and I’m learning still, and he’s got a wealth of knowledge that we can draw upon in certain areas,” Gerard said.

Hale has caddied in several major events, including the Ryder Cup and the Presidents Cup. His experience could be of great help to Ryan Gerard at Quail Hollow, where he’s playing as a pro for just the second time after the 2023 Truist Championship.

