Who is Sam Ryder? 5 things about the Florida-born golfer

Sam Ryder is an American pro golfer who plays on the PGA Tour. Ryder is currently sitting in the lead after the first round at the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic, shooting a -7 after a fantastic first round.

Sam Ryder was born on December 15, 1989, in Winter Park, Florida. Ryder has had quite the pro journey ever since he began playing on professional tours. Here are five things to know about the Florida golfer and his journey so far.

#1 Sam Ryder turned pro in 2012 while at Stenton University

Ryder first turned pro in 2012, while he was playing golf at Stenton University. Ryder was named ASUN Player of the Week for his performance at the El Campeon Course where he took a seven shot victory.

Ryder tied for third at the Puerto Rico Open and finished fourth at the Wofford Invitational. Ryder also advanced to the NCAA Regional play, where he finished tied for 35th. In 2017 he was inducted into the Stenton Athletics Hall of Fame.

#2 Ryder played on the PGA Canada Tour for two years

After this collegiate career, Ryder went on to play on the PGA Canada Tour in 2014 and 2015. In 2015 he finished tied for fourth on the Canada Order of Merit, which also earned him a spot on the Web.com Tour for the following year.

#3 Sam Ryder played on the 2016 and 2017 Web.com Tour

After earning his place on the Web.com Tour, Ryder took his first win there in the 2017 season at the Pinnacle Bank Championship. He finished eight strokes ahead of the field which led him to finishing second on the Web.com Tour regular season ranking. This also earned him his first-ever PGA Tour card for the 2018 season.

#4 Ryder has been playing in the FedEx Cup playoffs since 2019

Ryder made his first-ever FedEx Cup Playoffs in 2019, where he finished 107th in the standings. He also finished third at the Shriners Hospital for Children Open and tied for fourth at the Safeway Open.

In 2020, Ryder finished 108th in the FedEx Cup playoff standings. In 2022, Ryder became the 10th golfer to make a hole-in-one at the Phoenix Open's 16th hole.

#5 Sam Ryder has two professional victories

Sam Ryder has two professional victories, one on the PGA Canada Tour and one on the Web.com tour. His first-ever victory came at the 2015 National Captial Open to Support our Troops on the Canada Tour. He took his second victory at the Pinnacle Bank Championship in 2017.

