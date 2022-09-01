Who sat with Tiger Woods during Serena Williams' match at US Open 2022?

Serena Williams beat Estonian Anett Kontaveit 7-6(4), 2-6, 6-2 in the second round of the US Open. Much like in the first round, a large number of celebrities had turned up at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York to watch Williams in action. Among them was legendary golfer Tiger Woods.

Williams is among the biggest names in the sports world. She can easily pull celebrities into her matches any day. However, the ongoing US Open stands special as it is her last tournament. Thus, a long line of celebrities and fellow sportspersons arrived at the stadium.

Tiger Woods was a lively presence in Serena Williams' corner. He was among the loudest fans in the stadium, looking pumped at all points of the match.

Notably, Williams had already brought Rennae Stubbs, a multiple Grand Slam doubles champion, into her team before Woods arrived at the camp. He was joined by his partner Erica Herman. They sat alongside Williams’ sister Venus Williams.

Woods was welcomed to the camp by Venus. The ace golfer and his partner sat alongside Venus, Stubbs and Serena’s mother Oracene Price.

Woods was fully involved in the match. Both him and Venus shared a big smile every time the camera panned to Serena Williams’ box. Woods was even seen jumping out of his seat to cheer for Serena at various points.

Following the match, the golfer took to social media to share his excitement about Serena’s match.

“It was a privilege to watch greatness. Congrats @serenawilliams"

Serena Williams lauds Tiger Woods' advice for her

It is pertinent to note that the golf legend is a close friend of the 40-year-old tennis icon. Williams mentioned her relationship with Woods in a recent Vogue essay.

Addressing Woods’ presence in her career, the tennis star acknowledged that he motivated her to keep pushing. The athlete revealed that she even turned to Woods for advice when she was considering leaving tennis in the past.

Regarding Tiger Woods and his presence, she wrote:

“He’s one of the reasons I’m here, one of the main reasons I’m still playing. We talked a lot. He was really trying to get me motivated… It was good, because I didn’t know what I wanted to do. I was just lost, so many questions. When you can rely on someone like that, I mean, my goodness, he’s Tiger Woods, it was really helpful to get clarity.”

The famous faces present at the Arthur Ashe Stadium didn’t stop with Tiger Woods and Erica Herman. Actors Anthony Anderson, Zendaya, director and US Open regular Spike were also present in the crowd.

Notably, the first round on Monday night had an even longer line-up of celebs present to watch Serena Williams. Hugh Jackman, Bill Clinton, Mike Tyson, and Lindsey Vonn were among the big names who witnessed the tennis icon clinch her victory over Danka Kovinic.

