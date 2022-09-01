"Thank you for inspiring people with your talent, grace, and determination" - Tiger Woods, Steph Curry, Kamala Harris and other celebrities praise Serena Williams following 2022 US Open 2R win

For the nth time in her decorated career, Serena Williams is defying expectations, which dropped significantly after early exits in Montreal and Cincinnati before the 2022 US Open.

In what could be the last tournament of her career, the 23-time Grand Slam champion added at least a couple more days to it, as she downed World No. 2 Anett Kontaveit 7-6(4), 2-6, 6-2 in the second round on Wednesday. Although Williams finished with 40 unforced errors to just 27 from the second-seeded Estonian, she hit 38 winners, six more than Kontaveit.

Wednesday's match saw an improved serve from the American legend, who hit 11 aces across three sets. The match was attended by several big names from the world of entertainment, all of whom were rooting for the 40-year-old to win.

After a two-hour 27-minute match, Williams received countless congratulatory messages from around the world, including from golfing legend Tiger Woods, Vice President of the United States of America Kamala Harris, former NFL star Clay Harbor, singer Ciara, basketball players Chris Paul and Stephen Curry, former athlete Allyson Felix, and former professional wrestler Ric Flair, to name a few.

"It was a privilege to watch greatness. Congrats @serenawilliams," Woods wrote.

"Thank you @SerenaWilliams for inspiring people around the world with your talent, grace, and determination both on and off the court. We celebrate all that you have been, all that you are, and all that is to come," Harris tweeted.

Vice President Kamala Harris @VP Thank you @SerenaWilliams for inspiring people around the world with your talent, grace, and determination both on and off the court. We celebrate all that you have been, all that you are, and all that is to come.

"Serena Williams is 40! Age is just a number. After watching this match I’ve decided to announce I’m unretiring! Anyone need a TE?" Harbor siad.

Clay Harbor @clayharbs82 Serena Williams is 40! Age is just a number. After watching this match I've decided to announce I'm unretiring! Anyone need a TE?

"Let’s go Rena!! @serenawilliams!! Proud of you. Way to get it done," Ciara wrote.

Ciara @ciara Let's go Rena!! @serenawilliams !! Proud of you. Way to get it done! 🐐

"Never seen anything like what Serena Williams is doing!!! EVERYBODY EVERYWHERE is cheering for her and watching every moment!! I’m a fan and enjoying every minute!!! @serenawilliams," Paul said.

Chris Paul @CP3 #USOpen2022 Never seen anything like what Serena Williams is doing!!! EVERYBODY EVERYWHERE is cheering for her and watching every moment!! I'm a fan and enjoying every minute!!! @serenawilliams 🐐🐐🐐

"Not done yet @serenawilliams," Curry posted.

"The Respect For @serenawilliams This Evening As I Watch Is Unbelievable, Better Than The Academy Awards. The Tiger, Dion, Zendaya, etc. God Bless. Win Or lose You Will Be The Best Of All Time. Keep On Keeping On," Flair wrote.

Ric Flair® @RicFlairNatrBoy 🏻 The Respect For @serenawilliams This Evening As I Watch Is Unbelievable, Better Than The Academy Awards. The Tiger, Dion, Zendaya, etc. God Bless. Win Or lose You Will Be The Best Of All Time. Keep On Keeping On! 🙏🏻

"I’m a pretty good player" - Serena Williams

Serena Williams celebrates after winning her R2 match

Serena Williams and Anett Kontaveit faced each other for the first time in the second round of the 2022 US Open, with the American icon emerging victorious in three sets. Turning pro in 1995, the six-time US Open winner announced her decision to retire earlier this month. The ongoing event could be her last as a professional tennis player. She will next take on 46th-ranked Ajla Tomljanovic.

In an on-court interview after the match, Williams stated that there was nothing to lose and that she still had some tennis left in her.

“I’m loving this crowd," Williams said. "There’s still a little left in me. We’ll see. I’m a pretty good player. I haven’t played many matches, but I’ve been practicing really well. The last couple of matches, it’s come together. After I lost the second set, I thought, ‘I’ve got to give my best effort because this could be it’. I’m just looking at it as a bonus. I don’t have anything to lose."

Edited by Anirudh