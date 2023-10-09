Who is Scott Stallings' wife? All about the American golfer’s partner

Scott Stallings is coming off an excellent performance at the Sanderson Farms Championship. He finished T2 after losing to Luke List in a five-way playoff. Stallings is a player with a long career in professional golf, always accompanied by his family, especially his wife, Jennifer Stallings.

Jennifer and Scott tied the knot in 2007, in a private ceremony of which they shared photos on social networks. They have two children, a boy (Finn) and a girl (Millie).

Scott Stallings' wife is very private and has managed to stay out of the media spotlight. The only thing known about her is that she worked as a travel agent. She is often seen at tournaments where her husband plays, accompanied by their two children.

Stallings is also reluctant to reveal too many details about his relationship with his wife. However, he posts many photos of the two of them in various family and public activities on his Instagram account.

Recently on August 25, 2023, Stallings uploaded a post to celebrate their anniversary. According to available reports, the couple celebrated 16 years of marriage.

Scott Stallings' Golf Career

His professional career began in 2007, shortly before he married his wife, Jennifer. Prior to that, he had a distinguished amateur career playing for Tennessee Tech University.

In 2008 and 2009, Stallings played on the Tarheel Tour and the NGA Hooters Tour. In 2009, he came close to making the PGA Tour via Q-School. He did not make it but joined the Korn Ferry Tour (then known as the Nationwide Tour).

Scott Stallings, 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship (Image via Getty).

In 2011 he finally achieved his PGA Tour membership and in the same year, he achieved his first victory at this level (Greenbrier Classic). This result gave him a two-year exemption on the main U.S. circuit, after which he became a consistent player on it.

Stallings went on to win two more tournaments, the 2012 True South Classic and the 2014 Farmers Insurance Open. He has not returned to the winner's circle on the PGA Tour since. Globally, Scott Stallings has played 344 events on the major American circuit. He has made 182 cuts with 31 top 10s, including the three aforementioned victories.

As for the majors, his participation has been inconsistent. He has managed to play in 17 editions, making only five cuts. His best result is T26, obtained in the Masters Tournament in 2023.

Just in the days leading up to the 2023 edition of The Masters, Stallings made headlines for a somewhat humorous note. Organizers of the world's premier professional golf tournament mistakenly sent the invitation package to another person of the same name.

This "second Scott Stallings," whose wife is also named Jennifer, contacted Stallings (the golfer) to inform him of the situation. Eventually, the invitation package was returned to its rightful owner.