Who is Stephen Ames' wife? Know all about the professional golfer's wife Kelly Norcott Ames

Stephen Ames won the 2024 Mitsubishi Electric Classic on Sunday, with a score of 14 under. At TPC Sugarloaf in Duluth Georgia, his wife was there to celebrate the title by his side.

Stephen Ames' wife is Kelly Norcott Ames. The couple married in 2018 and have no children together.

Expand Tweet

There is no information available about Kelly Norcott Ames' current professional activity. However, her LinkedIn profile shows that she graduated in 2000 with a Bachelor of Applied Sciences, Communications from Simon Fraser University in British Columbia, Canada.

Stephen Ames' wife's professional career spanned a diverse range of positions, including Corporate Account Manager at Bell Mobility and Account Manager - IT & Equipment Asset Finance Division at Macquarie Group.

In 2007 she began working at TELUS Business Solutions, a company she was with until 2018. There she served as Senior Account Manager, Sales Director in Alberta, Regional Chair - TELUS Connections, the Women's Network and Director of Business Development, Public Sector West. There is no employment information after 2018.

Kelly Norcott Ames has been a constant presence at tournaments that Stephen Ames participates in since the beginning of their romantic relationship. It is common to see her sharing in her husband's triumphs.

Kelly is Stephen Ames' second wife. Previously, the player had been married for 15 years (1991 - 2016) to Jodi Ames, with whom he had two children.

Stephen Ames' career at a glance

Stephen Ames, 60, was born in San Fernando, Trinidad and Tobago. Ames competed on behalf of his home country until 2005 when he adopted Canadian citizenship.

His golf career began at a very young age. His first coach was his own father and he learned to play at the Pointe-à-Pierre Golf Club in Trinidad and Tobago.

Ames played American collegiate golf for the College of Boca Raton in Florida and turned professional in 1987. His first years in this new phase were spent on third-category tours, as he failed several times to earn his PGA Tour card.

In 1992 he won his European Tour card and did well on the old continent, where he played for five seasons. There he won his first two major victories, the 1994 V33 Grand Lyon Open and the 1996 Benson & Hedges International Open.

In 1998 he tried his luck again in the PGA Tour Qualifying Tournament and this time he was successful, earning his card for 1999. From then on he played consistently at the highest level, until he moved up to the Senior category.

However, his best results did not come immediately. His first PGA Tour victory came in 2004 (Cialis Western Open), while the best result of his career came in 2006 when he won The Players Championship. He would go on to win two more tournaments on the PGA Tour (2007 and 2009 Children's Miracle Network Classic).

In 2014 he started playing on the PGA Tour Champions where he won eight victories, including three editions of the Mitsubishi Electric Classic (2017, 2023, 2024).