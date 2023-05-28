Who was Stewart Cink's caddie before his wife? Everything you need to know

Stewart Cink's wife, Lisa Cink, is caddying for the golfer at the 2023 Senior PGA Championship. Cink has been blessed with a successful career, including a victory in a major tournament.

His success stems from years of hard work and dedication, as well as the unending support he gets from his caddie. Cink worked with Kip Henley, his regular caddy for years before his son decided to carry his bag on the green.

Stewart worked with his son Reagan Cink, who began caddying for him in 2020. Reagan started living with his patents during the pandemic and joined his father on the golf course.

He followed Stewart to the 2020 Safeway Open, where the American golfer ended a 10-year winless streak. It was a momentous moment for the golfer as he was finally back in the victory game, and also because his son was looking after his bag.

Stewart Cink and his son Reagan Cink at the 2022 Travelers Championship (Image via Getty)

Cink attributed his two-stroke victory over Harry Higgs to his son and opted to team up with Reagan for the next tournament, the Sanderson Fame Champion.

Cink's regular caddie, Kip Henley, got back to the bag after the tournament, while Reagan returned to his job at Delta Airlines. He did, however, frequently accompany his father and carry his bag to various events, including the 2022 Masters.

Speaking about playing with his son, Stewart Cink said via Golf Monthly:

“I just feel really calm out there with him. I know that when he’s standing across with the bag and after we’ve made our decision, I know that he has like full trust and 100 percent confidence that I’m going to be able to do what we just talked about doing."

Stewart Cink took a break from golf to care for his wife

Lisa Cink, Stewart Cink's wife, has been the foundation of his successful profession. She was always there for him and encouraged him. However, few people are aware that the Cinks suffered through the hardest period of their lives in 2016.

Stewart Cink stepped away from golf to take care of his wife as she was suffering from breast cancer. He revealed the unfortunate news at that time saying:

"Last week my wife, Lisa, and I received some unfortunate news. Lisa has been diagnosed with breast cancer – a startling and unexpected revelation for everyone in our family. We are still in the process of figuring out exactly what she is fighting, and the uncertainty continues to be very difficult. However, we serve a great God, and our friends and family have been and will be by her side every step of the way."

He continued:

“In order to assist Lisa in meeting this challenge, I will be stepping away from competitive golf until circumstances improve for her. Hopefully that day will come quickly. Please keep our family in your thoughts and prayers as we move forward.”

Lisa showed indications of progress after nine rounds of treatment and joined her husband at the 2016 PNC Championship. In the father/son championship, she was the caddy.

She returned to the bag in 2023 for the Wells Fargo Championship before joining her husband for the senior major, which runs from May 25 to May 28.

