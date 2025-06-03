Who are the top-ranked players on the RBC Canadian Open 2025 field? Event’s rankings explored

The RBC Canadian Open 2025 is set to commence on Thursday, June 5 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley's North Course in Caledon, Ontario. This will be the final event before the players head to Oakmont for the US Open 2025.

Following the Monday qualifiers, the field for the RBC Canadian Open 2025 is all set. Since this is the last event ahead of Oakmont, many top-ranked players are in action.

Sixteen of the top 50-ranked players will be competing for the $9,800,000 purse at the RBC Canadian Open 2025. Rory McIlroy is the highest-ranked player in the Osprey Valley's North Course field. This will be his first event since the PGA Championship, where he had a disappointing run.

McIlroy has a good record at this event and has claimed two wins here so far. Besides, he has been on a great run this season, notching three big wins, including the Masters Tournament.

Besides McIlroy, the RBC Canadian Open 2025 field will also feature Ludvig Åberg and Shane Lowry as the top-10 ranked players. Justin Rose, Corey Conners, Nick Taylor, Wyndham Clark, and defending champion Robert MacIntyre are among the other top-50 ranked players in this week's field. Last year, MacIntyre posted a single-shot win over Ben Griffin to claim his maiden title on the PGA Tour.

The top-ranked players on the RBC Canadian Open 2025 field explored

Here's a look at the top-ranked players on the RBC Canadian Open 2025 field:

Rory McIlroy (NIR): 2 (Winner, The Players Championship)

2 (Winner, The Players Championship) Ludvig Aberg (SWE): 8 (Winners of the Arnold Palmer, Memorial, Genesis (Last 3 Years))

8 (Winners of the Arnold Palmer, Memorial, Genesis (Last 3 Years)) Shane Lowry (IRL): 12 (Winner, British Open)

12 (Winner, British Open) Justin Rose (ENG): 19 (Tournament Winner in Past Two Seasons)

19 (Tournament Winner in Past Two Seasons) Robert MacIntyre (SCO): 20 (Tournament Winner in Past Two Seasons)

20 (Tournament Winner in Past Two Seasons) Corey Conners (CAN): 21 (Tournament Winner in Past Two Seasons)

21 (Tournament Winner in Past Two Seasons) Sungjae Im (KOR): 22 (Top 30 on the FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List)

22 (Top 30 on the FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List) Wyndham Clark (USA): 23 (Winner, PGA/US Open Championship)

23 (Winner, PGA/US Open Championship) Nick Taylor (CAN): 32 (Tournament Winner in Past Two Seasons)

32 (Tournament Winner in Past Two Seasons) Sam Burns (USA): 33 (Winner, World Golf Championship Event)

33 (Winner, World Golf Championship Event) Thomas Detry (BEL): 34 (Tournament Winner in Past Two Seasons)

34 (Tournament Winner in Past Two Seasons) Taylor Pendrith (CAN): 36 (Tournament Winner in Past Two Seasons)

36 (Tournament Winner in Past Two Seasons) Sahith Theegala (USA): 39 (Tournament Winner in Past Two Seasons)

39 (Tournament Winner in Past Two Seasons) Byeong Hun An (KOR): 47 (Top 30 on the FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List)

47 (Top 30 on the FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List) Tom Kim (KOR): 49 (Tournament Winner in Past Two Seasons)

49 (Tournament Winner in Past Two Seasons) Mackenzie Hughes (CAN): 50 (Tournament Winner in Past Two Seasons)

