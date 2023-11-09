Who is Vince Whaley? All about the PGA Tour golfer

Vince Whaley shot his career-low in the first round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. He made eight birdies and zero bogeys, scoring 8 under 63. Whaley has never shot a first round under 68 throughout the 2022-23 season on the PGA Tour.

Whaley was born in Kentucky but moved to Florida and then to Texas as a young child. Golf came into his life when his parents sent him to a golf camp as a child.

Vince Whaley (Image via Getty).

During his junior years, he played on the Texas circuit, sharing fields with current stars Justin Thomas and Scottie Scheffler among others. The latter was a close childhood friend.

Vince Whaley played four years of collegiate golf for Georgia Tech University. During that time, he won two tournaments, the 2015 Ohio State Invitational and the 2016 Clemson Invitational, in addition to other strong finishes.

He graduated from Georgia Tech in 2017 with a bachelor's degree in business administration. Whaley has admitted that the stock market and financial management are two activities that interest him professionally.

In the same year (2017), he started his career in professional golf. He participated in several local and third-tier circuits until he managed to move up to the Korn Ferry Tour.

Vince Whaley's rise in professional golf

He made his debut on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2019 at the Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay. Vince Whaley, 28, played the entire season without a win. However, other good results earned him his PGA Tour card for the following season.

Vince Whaley (Image via Getty).

On the Korn Ferry Tour, Whaley has played in 34 events and made 24 cuts. His best finishes are one runner-up and six other top-10s.

Vince Whaley made his PGA Tour debut in 2019, although he officially joined in 2020. His career at this level has not had great results so far, but it has been good enough for him to maintain his status.

Whaley has played 83 PGA Tour events, making 47 cuts. His best results have been one top 5 (5th at the 2022 Barbasol Championship) and three other top 10s.

The current season has been unspectacular for the American. He has missed four cuts in 12 events and his best finish to date is a T25 at the 2023 Fortinet Championship.

Whaley is ranked 184th in the FedEx Cup Fall, putting him in danger of losing his PGA Tour status for the 2024 season. He needs at least 104 points to break into the top 150 to earn conditional membership.

To earn full membership on the tour, Whaley must break into the top 125. He must accumulate at least 242 points to do so. The FedEx Cup fall season concludes in one week with the RSM Classic, after this week's Butterfield Bermuda Championship.