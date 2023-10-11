Who is Wesley Bryan’s wife? All you need to know about American golfer’s spouse

Wesley Bryan is an American golfer with an 11-season professional career. He has split his time between the Korn Ferry Tour and the PGA Tour, where he has played 17 tournaments during the 2022-23 season.

Bryan's wife is Elizabeth Gray, with whom the player has a long-standing relationship. In fact, the couple met while attending pre-school together in Irmo, South Carolina, at the age of four.

However, they only dated occasionally until they were both juniors in high school. At that point, they began dating and their relationship solidified. In 2012, after they both graduated from the University of South Carolina, they tied the knot.

Elizabeth Gray holds a Physician Assistant degree from Augusta University. There is no information on whether she is currently working in the same position. The couple has two daughters, Hadley James Bryan (2018) and Winnie Elizabeth Bryan (2021). They are currently expecting their third child.

Wesley Bryan's wife has been by his side for most of his career. The player has been similarly supportive of his wife's profession.

In a 2017 interview with billygraham.org, Bryan said:

"I didn’t want her to just give up on her passion. I feel like she’s really called to be in the field of medicine and caring for her patients. That’s where her heart’s been for a lot of years, so I felt like it was important for her to be able to work."

Who is Wesley Bryan?

Wesley Bryan was born and raised in Irmo, South Carolina. Throughout his childhood and adolescence, he shared two sports passions: baseball and golf. According to pgatourmediaguide.com, he eventually chose golf because he felt it was his best chance at a college scholarship.

His plan was successful and he was recruited to play golf at the University of South Carolina. As a member of the Gamecocks, Wesley Bryan had an interesting amateur career, winning two tournaments - the 2008 Rees Jones Intercollegiate and the 2012 Seahawk Intercollegiate.

Immediately after graduation, Wesley Bryan turned professional and began this phase of his career on the mini-tours and third-tier circuits. He didn't fare well at first, and it wasn't until 2016 that he earned his membership on the Korn Ferry Tour (formerly the Web.com Tour).

It was at this point, however, that his career seemed to take off in remarkable fashion. In the 2016 season, he won three Korn Ferry Tour events - the Chitimacha Louisiana Open, the El Bosque Mexico Championship, and the Digital Ally Open.

These results earned him a PGA Tour card for the 2017 season, and less than eight months later, he won the RBC Heritage, his first victory on the main American circuit.

After this successful period, Bryan's career did not continue on an upward trajectory. He has managed to stay on the PGA Tour but with generally poor results.

His lifetime record is 111 tournaments played on the PGA Tour, with 57 cuts made, one victory (the aforementioned) and six top 10s.

As a fun fact, in 2014, Bryan and his older brother George started a YouTube channel called Bryan Bros. Golf, where they share content about the sport. It includes videos of them performing trick shots and other similar challenges. The channel has more than 272,000 subscribers and over 400 posts.