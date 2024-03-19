Who will host The Masters 2024 dinner? Details we know so far

The Masters Tournament is just around the corner and the team at Augusta National Golf Club is taking care of making it more and more notorious. This Tuesday, March 19, the menu for the super exclusive Champions Dinner was made public.

Jon Rahm will host The Masters Tournament Champions Dinner in 2024. He is the defending champion and, for the same reason, he was in charge of designing the dinner menu for this year's edition.

The Masters Tournament Champions Dinner began as an event tradition in 1952 and was first hosted by the legendary Ben Hogan. The event is reserved for champions only, although some members of Augusta National have been invited at certain times.

This is the sixth Champions Dinner to be hosted by a Spaniard. The previous occasions when this occurred were in 2018 (Sergio Garcia), 2000 (Jose Maria Olazabal), 1995 (Jose Maria Olazabal), 1984 (Seve Ballesteros) and 1981 (Seve Ballesteros). Jon Rahm follows Olazabal as the second Basque to have this honor.

The Masters Champions dinner: Guests and menu

The list of guests invited to The Masters Champions Dinner has not been made public. Below is the list of the 35 former champions of the event who are still alive:

Jon Rahm (2023)

Scottie Scheffler (2022)

Hideki Matsuyama (2021)

Dustin Johnson (2020)

Patrick Reed (2018)

Sergio García (2017)

Danny Willett (2016)

Jordan Spieth (2015)

Adam Scott (2013)

Bubba Watson (2012, 2014)

Charl Schwartzel (2011)

Ángel Cabrera (2009)

Trevor Immelman (2008)

Zach Johnson (2007)

Phil Mickelson (2004, 2006, 2010)

Mike Weir (2003)

Vijay Singh (2000)

Mark O'Meara (1998)

Tiger Woods (1997, 2001, 2002, 2005, 2019)

José María Olazábal (1994, 1999)

Fred Couples (1992)

Ian Woosnam (1991)

Nick Faldo (1989, 1990, 1996)

Sandy Lyle (1988)

Larry Mize (1987)

Bernhard Langer (1985, 1993)

Ben Crenshaw (1984, 1995)

Craig Stadler (1982)

Fuzzy Zoeller (1979)

Tom Watson (1977, 1981)

Raymond Floyd (1976)

Tommy Aaron (1973)

Charles Coody (1971)

Jack Nicklaus (1963, 1965, 1966, 1972, 1975, 1986)

Gary Player (1961, 1974, 1978).

There's a significant uncertainty surrounding Angel Cabrera's situation. He was recently released after serving a sentence for domestic violence in Argentina, his home country. Augusta National stated a few weeks ago that Cabrera would be welcome if he could sort out his travel arrangements with the immigration authorities in his country.

Jon Rahm designed a typically Spanish and Basque menu for The Masters Champions Dinner this year. It includes traditional dishes such as Spanish omelette, pintxos, chistorra, croquetas and txangurro salad.

Rahm included a family touch by including his grandmother's recipe for stewed lentils on the menu. For dessert, they will enjoy a delicacy from Spanish and Latin American cuisine, 'milhojas de crema y nata.' It's a puff pastry cake filled with custard and chantilly cream.