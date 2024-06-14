Who is Willie Mack III? All you need to know about the golfer making moves at the US Open after months of living off his car 

Willie Mack III is a name that is shining at the 2024 US Open. After Round 1 at Pinehurst No. 2, Mack III is on T34. The 35-year-old is tied with Jason Day and Scottie Scheffler. Mack III's position after Round 1 is indeed a positive given his story.

The 2024 US Open is Willie Mack III's first major since turning professional in 2011, and his journey to Pinehurst No. 2 hasn't been easy. In his professional career until now, Mack III has had to endure many difficulties and one such difficulty was living in his car.

In an interview, Mack III mentioned that he would often lie to his mother about the places he lived in. He admitted to living in his 2013 Ford Mustang and using public restrooms to survive for two years in a transient period of life. The only person who was aware of his condition at the time was his father.

So, from such a situation to now playing at the US Open, Willie Mack III has indeed come a long way in his career. While Mack III has not won a single event on the PGA Tour, it will be interesting to see if he can pull off something noteworthy at the ongoing event at Pinehurst No. 2

Exploring the 2024 US Open leaderboard after Round 1

After Round 1 of the 2024 US Open, Patrick Cantlay is tied with Rory McIlroy in T1. The duo shot 5-under to achieve this position. Ludvig Aberg closely follows the two in third place with 4-under. Here is the complete list of the leaderboard after Round 1 of the US Open:

T1 Patrick Cantlay -5

T1 Rory McIlroy -5

3 Ludvig Åberg -4

T4 Matthieu Pavon -3

T4 Bryson DeChambeau -3

T6 Tony Finau -2

T6 Tyrrell Hatton -2

T6 Akshay Bhatia -2

T9 Seonghyeon Kim -1

T9 Corey Conners -1

T9 Sergio Garcia -1

T9 Sam Bennett -1

T9 Aaron Rai -1

T9 Jackson Suber -1

T9 Thomas Detry -1

T16 Logan McAllister E

T16 Stephan Jaeger E

T16 Emiliano Grillo E

T16 Collin Morikawa E

T16 Brooks Koepka E

T16 Russell Henley E

T16 Robert Rock E

T16 Neal Shipley (a) E

T16 Isaiah Salinda E

T16 Davis Thompson E

T16 Zac Blair E

T16 Harris English E

T16 Robert MacIntyre E

T16 Xander Schauffele E

T16 Tommy Fleetwood E

T16 Sepp Straka E

T16 Martin Kaymer E

T16 Adam Scott E

T34 Seamus Power +1

T34 Max Greyserman +1

T34 Tim Widing +1

T34 Cameron Smith +1

T34 Rickie Fowler +1

T34 Si Woo Kim +1

T34 Willie Mack III +1

T34 Jason Day +1

T34 Tom Kim +1

T34 Scottie Scheffler +1

T34 Brian Harman +1

T34 Max Homa +1

T34 Chris Kirk +1

T34 Taylor Pendrith +1

T34 Frankie Capan III +1

T34 Taisei Shimizu +1

T50 Frederik Kjettrup +2

T50 Justin Lower +2

T50 Matt Kuchar +2

T50 Nicolai Højgaard +2

T50 Gary Woodland +2

T50 Nico Echavarria +2

T50 Edoardo Molinari +2

T50 Mac Meissner +2

T50 Austin Eckroat +2

T50 Bryan Kim (a) +2

T50 Brandon Robinson Thompson +2

T50 Christiaan Bezuidenhout +2

T50 Mackenzie Hughes +2

T50 Hideki Matsuyama +2

T50 Jordan Spieth +2

